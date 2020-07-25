BETHLEHEM
A lthough he tries to make every piece unique, it quickly becomes obvious that sculptor Tim Collins is partial to rocks and trees as well as found things, and creating “gravitationally unlikely assemblages.”
Collins, 65, has called Bethlehem home since 1995. Over time, he has transformed his property on the Ammonoosuc River into what he calls an “open-air gallery” that features nearly two dozen works.
You’ll recognize Collins’ work as art when you see it, but classifying what he does is a bit trickier. It combines, defies and bends genres.
The Little Compton, R.I., native first experienced the creative possibilities of clay in grammar school, he said during a recent interview.
In 1970, the Collins family moved from the Ocean State to the Granite State so that family patriarch, Joseph Collins, could take the post of assistant headmaster at the Cardigan Mountain School in Canaan. Tim Collins enrolled at Kimball Union Academy and took classes in ceramics.
Tired of ‘functionality’
By his junior year at what was then Plymouth State College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in art education, Collins grew tired of throwing pots, explaining that “creating ‘functionality’ started to get old to me” and that what he really wanted to do — was make non-functional art.
So he explored sculpture and began by figuring out what sculpture is, ultimately concluding that “it’s a dimensional occupation of space,” although for some people, it’s also an intimidating challenge, he said.
“They think (sculpture) has to show some sort of social dichotomy or a deeper level,” Collins said.
He contends it can be profoundly simple, like a rock or a tree, found and presented au naturel or with just a tad of tinkering. Sculpture is art as are the voids and spaces created by it, he says.
“Orbital,” which is one of just two named sculptures by Collins, looks like a coiled, giant, silver metal worm, but it’s actually a tree stump that he cut, sanded and painted.
At some 7 feet tall, “158,” the only other sculpture with a moniker (the name is the combined weight of the stones) is a vertical assemblage of stone held together by glue and threaded steel rod. By using just those two things in “158,” Collins said he learned how to put the base of a sculpture well within the sculpture itself, not just on the ground, thereby allowing him to play with gravity.
Craftsman and ski bum
Before he honed his sculpting skills, Collins served an apprenticeship that began with him briefly teaching ceramics and wood sculpture. He next worked making custom cabinetry in Lebanon and then took five years off to be a “ski bum” in Crested Butte, Colo., before heading southwest to Phoenix and the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery, where he earned a certificate in guitar repair and construction.
Returning to New Hampshire, Collins worked for a land surveyor and operated heavy machinery. That seasonal job is up in the air because of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, as is his winter gig at Cannon Mountain, where for the past five years Collins has been a chairlift and tram operator.
Collins has exhibited occasionally but concedes that his work is “rarely recognized” in the greater community, although word of it does get out.
Greg Keeler, who is director of marketing and sales at Cannon Mountain /Franconia Notch State Park, said Collins’ bosses there know “he works with rocks,” but little more.
What is known, however, is that Collins is “a super-nice guy with a great sense of humor” who is very popular with guests on both the tram and Peabody Express Quad lift, said Keeler. “We love having him there.”
Art and money
In between and during his jobs, Collins gradually began sculpting at his residence. He’s currently trying to figure out how to monetize his sculpting skills.
He “made” some pieces, like “Orbital” and “158,” said Collins, while he “saw” others, such as two random rocks that just looked good together, and whose artistic potential he realized by placing them on a boulder pedestal.
In an homage to British sculptor Andy Goldsworthy, Collins inserted a rock in between two trees, musing that while “It’s just a rock in a tree, it has some kind of value.”
“Is there anything more common than a rock?” he asked rhetorically, “but when you put it into a tree…” it transforms both.
Collins likes rocks, some of which he harvests from the Ammonoosuc. He both dangles them from tree branches within metal wheels that he found, creating what look like giant pendant earrings, or by themselves.
In his backyard, Collins has fashioned a rock platform on which a metal seat from a tractor sits atop a large spring. A repurposed harrow is set up next to it horizontally and can be struck, like a gong, with a dried tree branch.
“It’s a little Zen spot to look at the river,” Collins said.
While he has nothing to sell now, Collins is happy to consider commissions and he welcomes visitors. He can be reached via e-mail at timcollins3d@gmail.com.