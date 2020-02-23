CONCORD — AARP is accepting applications for its 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant program to fund “quick-action” projects that bring about change.
AARP said the program, now in its fourth year, is part of its work nationwide on “livable communities.”
Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand, or tens of thousands for larger projects, the organization said in a news release.
“We are thrilled to bring this grant opportunity back to New Hampshire in 2020, and we encourage all eligible organizations to apply,” said Todd Fahey, AARP New Hampshire state director. “We’ve seen tangible results from the AARP Community Challenge grant program supporting communities in the Granite State as they make quick changes and inspire long-term progress.”
The grant program is open to 501c(3), 501c(4) and 501c(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
AARP said it will prioritize projects with permanent or temporary solutions that aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:
• Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects. New in 2020, this category is intended to bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and create a greater sense of community inclusion and diversity.
• Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities.
• Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements.
• Support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options.
• Demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” with programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding and using data, and participating in decision-making to increase quality of life for all.
• Other innovative projects to improve the community.
Since the program started in 2017, 376 grants have been awarded, including seven in the Granite State.
The New Hampshire recipients are: the Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition in Conway in 2017; Manchester Connects in 2018; and the Marion Gerrish Community Center in Derry, Friends of the Goffstown Rail Trail, the Upper Valley Lake Sunapee Regional Planning Commission, the town of Londonderry and HomeShare Mount Washington Valley-Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway in 2019.
The 2020 application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 1. All projects must be completed by Nov. 9.
For more details, to submit an application and to see a list of prior winners and their projects, go to www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge. To learn more about AARP in New Hampshire, visit www.aarp.org/nh or follow @AARPNH on social media.
Memory cafes offered at a variety of locations
People with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia and their families and caregivers are welcome to special monthly cafes that are offered at a variety of sites. Each cafe offers families a blend of social time and support, in safe and relaxed environments.
• Concord: Capital Area Memory Cafe, third Wednesday of the month, 2-4 p.m., at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway. A collaboration of Concord Hospital, Concord Regional VNA, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Concord and Granite Ledges. Caregiver roundtable discussions an option. Refreshments provided. Cafe is free; no registration required. For information: 230-5673. Next: March 18. Roundtable topic: creative storytelling.
• Dover: Alzheimer’s Cafe, third Thursday of the month, 2-4 p.m., Children’s Museum of New Hampshire, 6 Washington St. Reservations not needed. Cafe is free, but donations accepted. Sponsored by Wentworth Senior Living. For information: 742-2002 or www.childrens-museum.org. Next: March 19.
• Dover: Dementia Memory Cafe, second Tuesday of the month, 1:30 p.m., Langdon Place of Dover, 60 Middle Road. Free. Held in partnership with Cornerstone VNA. Open to the public. Roundtable discussion, 2-3 p.m., with guest speakers for caregivers while a fun activity is planned for those with dementia. Reservations not required. For information: 743-4110 ext. 224. Next: March 10.
• Hanover: Upper Valley Memory Cafe, the first Saturday of the month, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Howe Library’s Mayer Room, 13 South St. Registration requested. Includes breakfast, activities and entertainment. For information or to sign up: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Aging Resource Center at 653-3460 or AgingCenter@hitchcock.org or register at http://bit.ly/355hXCW. Next: March 7.
• Manchester: Alzheimer’s Cafe, second Wednesday of the month, 2-4 p.m., Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St. Free. No RSVP required. For information: Lynn Thomson at 669-6144 ext. 151 or lthomson@currier.org. Next: March 11.
• Manchester: Memory Lane Cafe, fourth Wednesday of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Easterseals NH, 555 Auburn St. Reservations suggested, but drop-ins welcome. For reservations: Shirley Gordon at 621-3569 or sagordon@eastersealsnh.org. Next: March 25.
• Milford: Memory Lane Cafe, third Wednesday of the month, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton Town Hall, Route 125. Sponsored by Easterseals NH. For information or reservations: caregiver coach Rebecca Hafner at rhafner@eastersealsnh.org or 335-1770 ext. 103. Next: March 18.
• Peterborough: Memory Cafe, usually the first Thursday of the month, 2-3 p.m., Summerhill Assisted Living pub, 183 Old Dublin Road. Free. Reservations appreciated. Call 924-6238 to confirm dates.
Smart Driver classes scheduled for March
The March schedule has been set for the AARP Smart Driver course, a classroom refresher designed for drivers 50 and older, but open to licensed drivers of any age.
The six-hour class is held in one- or two-part sessions at a variety of locations, as well as online.
The class does not involve driving or tests; the focus is on learning about adjustments in driving techniques that can be made as people get older. It will also explore how issues ranging from medication to the newest auto technology can affect driving ability.
• Franklin: Monday, March 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Bessie Rowell Community Center, 12 Rowell Drive. To register, call 934-4151. Lunch will be available in the senior center for a small fee.
• Manchester: Monday, March 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Catholic Medical Center’s Community Health Services, 195 McGregor St., lower level, Suite LL 22. Bring lunch or visit the CMC cafe. To register, call 626-2626.
• Nashua: Monday-Tuesday, March 23-24, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Nashua Senior Activity Center, 70 Temple St. To register, call 889-6155.
• North Conway: Friday, March 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Gibson Senior Center, 14 Grove St. Lunch available at the center for a nominal price or bring your own or stop a nearby restaurant.
Fraud Fighters program planned at Chapin center
NEW LONDON — AARP New Hampshire’s Fraud Fighters program and the Chapin Senior Center are hosting a presentation to teach people the three Rs of fraud: recognize, resist and report.
Trained “fraud fighter” Marc Boyd will lead the discussion at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the center, 37 Pleasant St. (The snow date is March 31 at 10 a.m.)
Boyd will give an overview of local and national fraud trends and discuss the “con artist playbook,” prevention and available resources.
To attend, register with the Kearsarge Area Council on Aging by calling at 526-6368.
The center will host a walk-in blood pressure clinic at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 2. The Visiting Nurse Association plans a foot care clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, March 6 and March 13. The cost is $25. To schedule an appointment, which is required, call the COA at 526-6368.
The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. This is a walk-in program.
The Morning Book Group will discuss “The Atomic City Girls” by Janet Beard when it meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10. The novel is inspired by the stories of everyday women who contributed to the Manhattan Project during World War II. This is a walk-in program. To obtain the book, call the COA at 526-6368.