MANCHESTER — “Natural Aging Versus Dementia — A Chance to Learn More” is the topic of a presentation at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center, 151 Douglas St.
Memory care professionals from The Arbors of Bedford will discuss the difference between natural aging and dementia and what people can do for their loved ones. At a question-and-answer session afterward, people will be able to ask questions related to memory and the aging brain.
To reserve a seat, sign up at the center’s front desk or call 624-6533.
“Travel Across the United States by Car” is a 12-week creative program that will be held at the center at 1:30 p.m. Thursdays, starting Jan. 30.
The center describes it as “a fun-filled adventure of cultures, customs, rituals and foods of each destination along the way, with crafty projects and socialization with your travel partners.”
To sign up for the program, which is sponsored by the Occupational Therapy Program at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, stop by the front desk or call 624-6533. Space is limited.
Plymouth senior center offers bus transportation
PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Regional Senior Center, 8 Depot St., offers bus service for seniors to most destinations in the Plymouth area.
To schedule or cancel a ride request, call the center at 536-1204 at least 48 hours in advance. Seating is limited and requests are taken on a first-come, first-served basis.
L ittleton center taking appointments for tax help
Littleton — Trained volunteers with the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will be at the Littleton Area Senior Center, 77 Riverglen Lane, on Tuesdays from Feb. 5 through April 9.
Anyone who would like help with tax returns must make an appointment. To sign up, call Anne-Marie Donlon, the center’s assistant director and activities coordinator, at 444-6050.
The center’s book club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The center offers a variety of ways to keep fit, including an exercise group that meets from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Exercise equipment is provided.
An exercise center also is open during the senior center’s regular hours.
Yoga is offered at 1 p.m. Mondays. All levels of fitness are welcome. The cost is $4 for seniors; $6 for nonseniors.
Zumba is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursdays, while the RSVP Bone Builders program is offered in the morning on multiple days each month.
The cafeteria is open for laps daily, or seniors are welcome to walk the outside Riverwalk with a friend.
Other ongoing programs include a monthly movie day and a monthly birthday dinner, Bunco, mahjong, cribbage, bingo, drop-in game days, a uke group, art classes, a computer lab and a weekly grief support group.
For more about the center and its activities, call 444-6050.
Chapin center has health clinics on the schedule
NEW LONDON — Chapin Senior Center, 37 Pleasant St., will host a free blood pressure clinic starting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3. This is a walk-in program, so registration is not necessary.
The Visiting Nurse Assocation will bring a foot care clinic to the center from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7 and 14. The cost is $25. To schedule an appointment, call the Kearsarge Area Council on Aging at 526-6368.
The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. This is a walk-in program.
The Morning Book Group will discuss “The Day the World Came to Town : 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland” by Jim DeFede when it meets at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The book is about the experiences of Gander’s residents, who hosted more than 6,000 passengers from U.S.-bound airplanes forced to land there in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks. This is a walk-in program, but to obtain a copy of the book, call the COA at 526-6368.
Seniors who enjoy games will find plenty of options at the center, including bridge, duplicate bridge, contract bridge, poker, a hand and foot card game and mahjong. Bingo is played at 2 p.m. Fridays. Ten games costs $5, which includes 10 bingo sheets with six cards on each sheet. Participants must be 55 and older.