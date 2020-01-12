MANCHESTER — The William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center, 151 Douglas St., will start a 12-week group program, “Health and Wellness — A Holistic Approach,” at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The group, which is sponsored by the Occupational Therapy Program at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, is designed to help people enhance their health — physically, mentally, emotionally, socially and environmentally.
Right at Home is sponsoring a “Jeopardy”-style afternoon of trivia and snacks at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Seniors can guess their way through “Final Jeopardy” for a chance to win a door prize.
A 12-week “Hooked on Books — A Challenging Book Club” will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, starting Jan. 28.
If reading and challenging discussion with a creative twist sparks your interest, the center says this group is for you. Deep discussion, journaling, charting and challenging games are all part of the program, which is sponsored by the Occupational Therapy Program at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
To sign up for any of the three activities, stop at the center’s front desk or call 624-6533. Space for the holistic approach group and the book club is limited.
A Valentine’s All Day Games and Bingo event will start at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Breakfast, lunch and dessert will be provided. The cost is $12, and tickets will be on sale for members at the front desk from Jan. 21 through Jan. 31.
Salvation Army sets date for Valentine’s Day lunch
MANCHESTER — The Salvation Army invites seniors from Manchester and Bedford to its Valentine luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at 121 Cedar St.
The Sunshiners will provide entertainment.
For reservations, call 627-7013 by Thursday, Feb. 6.
Newport center seeks help with carnival breakfast
NEWPORT — Newport Senior Center, 76 S. Main St., is looking for volunteers and donations for its Winter Carnival Breakfast, which is planned from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
The menu will include eggs, french toast, bacon, sausage, homefries, fruit, toast, pastries, bagel, coffee and juice.
The cost is $8 per plate; for kids 8 and younger, the cost is $5.
For more information about the breakfast or to offer to help, call the center at 863-3177.
The center is having a “Basket of Burning Love” raffle, offering a basket of items that it says will be sure to please any male or female for Valentine’s Day. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
Strength, Balance & Flexibility Exercise classes are resuming this week. The free classes are offered at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Weekly tai chi classes will resume Thursday, Jan. 23. A class for those experienced in tai chi is scheduled from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursdays and a beginners class from 2 to 3 p.m. The cost is $5 per class.
The Lake Sunapee VNA will offer a free blood pressure clinic from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the center’s lower level.
LSVNA foot clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Monday, Jan. 27. For an appointment, call 543-6800.
Seniors travel to Meyer Maple Lanes in Claremont on Tuesdays for bowling at 1 p.m. The cost is $2.50 a string; bowling shoes are free.
Other activities at the center include bingo, pitch, cribbage, yoga and weekly 50/50 drawings.
Chapin center schedules Movie & Pizza Matinee
NEW LONDON — Chapin Senior Center, 37 Pleasant St., will show the film “The Greatest Showman” during its Movie & Pizza Matinee at noon Tuesday, Jan. 21.
“The Greatest Showman,” starring Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya, celebrates the birth of show business and the rise of P. T. Barnum. To attend, sign up by calling the Kearsarge Area Council on Aging at 526-6368.
The center’s Humanist, Agnostic, Atheist Discussion Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The group welcomes those interested in delving into discussions related to the challenging questions of religion, spirituality and how they influence people’s lives. This is a walk-in program, so it’s not necessary to sign up to join the lively, respectful monthly discussions.
The Caregiver Support and Discussion Group also is a walk-in program. The next meeting is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. This peer-led group offers a chance to pick up tips, strategies and advice from those experiencing the same challenges and rewards.
Thursday’s Child events at the New London Inn & Coach House Restaurant, 353 Main St., benefit local community organizations. The senior center will benefit from the program on Thursday, Jan. 23.
If you dine at the restaurant between 5:30 and 9 p.m. that evening, half of all net proceeds will be donated to the center. To make a reservation, call the inn at 526-2791.
Littleton center raffle has Valentine’s basket as prize
LITTLETON — Littleton Area Senior Center, 77 Riverglen Lane, is hosting a fundraiser offering a Valentine’s Day basket.
Tickets for the raffle go on sale Wednesday. The winning ticket will be drawn Friday, Feb. 14.
Cindy Gadsby, a Reiki master/teacher, meditation instructor and crystal healer at Thyme to Learn Wellness, is bringing a new program to the center. She will be at the center from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 24, to offer Reiki, massage and essential oils. To schedule an appointment, call Anne Marie Donlon, the center’s assistant director and activities coordinator, at 444 6050. Services are by donation.
Bingo is coming back to the center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone interested in being a new guest caller should contact Donlon.
The center also has a new Hobby Club that will meet from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fridays. January’s meetings are focusing on rug hooking. People are encouraged to bring a project and join in; help will be available if needed.
Foot clinics are scheduled for Tuesdays, Jan. 14, 21 and 28, starting at 10 a.m. For an appointment, call the center at 444-6050 or call Susan Hanna Rose directly at (802) 222-4196.
Plymouth senior center plans fashion show Jan. 23
PLYMOUTH — A fashion show at Plymouth Regional Senior Center, 8 Depot St.,will get underway at noon Thursday, Jan. 23, delaying lunch for about 15 minutes.
Anyone interested in participating should see Robin, Gail or Mary Ann at the center, or just come and support the participants and see what fashionable items they’re wearing.
Wednesday is Hat Day. Anyone who wears a hat will be entered to win a prize. National Pie Day is Thursday, Jan. 23. Seniors interested in winning a pie should come for lunch and see if they’re a winner.
The Ask a Pemi-Baker Nurse program is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. A Caregiver’s Support Group will meet from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday. For more information about the group, which gathers the third Wednesday of the month, call Guy at Pemi-Baker Community Health at 536-2232.
The center’s book group meets at 1 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month. To participate, sign up one month in advance to get and read a copy of the book.
Other activities at the center include the RSVP Bone Builders exercise class, tai chi, dao yi, gentle yoga classes, country line dancing, a Senior Strollers walking group, a wood carvers group, cribbage, bridge, a Crazy Quilting group and pool. A group also carpools to FunSpot for bowling on Thursdays. The cost is $11 for three strings of tenpin or candlepin.
For pool or bowling information, call Norm at 744-6739. For information about other activities, call the center at 536-1204.
Concord Regional VNA offers Walk-In Wednesday
CONCORD — Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association will offer Walk-In Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Resource Center, 26 Commercial St.
Walk-In Wednesday is an opportunity to get questions answered. A Concord Regional VNA team member will be available to meet with people individually about their specific concerns, whether it is in-home support, caregiver resources, community health services or questions regarding advance directives.
This free program, which is held the fourth Wednesday of each month, is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Preregistration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620 ext. 5815 or visit www.crvna.org.
