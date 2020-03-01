MANCHESTER — Home Instead Senior Care of Central New Hampshire offers training to help businesses become more welcoming to people with Alzheimer’s disease.
Henniker Family Dentistry recently completed the Alzheimer’s Friendly Business Training program, which is offered as a free resource.
During the training, the staff learned about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias as well as common behaviors that they might see when people with dementia come into the business.
“Oftentimes we hear from families how isolated they and/or their loved ones have become due to this disease. They don’t want to go out because they are afraid they are going to be embarrassed or judged because of their Alzheimer’s and any associated behaviors,” Caitlin Cawley, a home care consultant for Home Instead, said in a news release.
“Our goal is to diligently offer this training to the community at large so we can band together and be a support system to individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and their families,” Cawley said.
Businesses interested in learning more about the training may call Home Instead at 668-6868. More information about the private-pay home care agency also is available at HomeInstead.com/CentralNH.
Coffee & Conversation scheduled in Concord
CONCORD — AARP New Hampshire will host its next Coffee & Conversation from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at The Crust & Crumb, 126 N. Main St.
The gathering is a chance to get the latest buzz about AARP happenings in Greater Concord, offer input on a variety of topics and chat with friends, neighbors and other AARP members. The first cup of coffee for members and guests is on AARP.
No registration is required. For those who can’t make it, information about AARP activities in the state is available at www.aarp.org/nh.
Card stamping, matinee on Cashin center agenda
MANCHESTER — Seniors can create a spring floral greeting card during a program on card stamping at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center, 151 Douglas St.
A variety of rubber stamps, special ink, gel pens and decorative embellishments will be used to create a card for any occasion. The free activity is sponsored by Bentley Commons. To participate, sign up at the center’s front desk or call 624-6533.
The center will host its next movie matinees at 2 p.m. Thursdays, March 12 and April 30. The $5 cost includes hot dogs, popcorn, candy and soda. To attend, sign up at least one week ahead of the movie date at the front desk, where seniors also can vote for their favorite movie choice.
Researchers at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago have created a diet that they say can reduce the chance of developing Alzheimer’s. The Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire is sponsoring a program on their creation, the MIND Diet, at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.
Registered dietitian Marilyn Mills will discuss the diet and the food groups that might reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s. Space is limited, so sign up at the front desk or call 624-6533 to reserve a seat.
Newport center to start cardio drumming class
NEWPORT — Newport Senior Center, 76 S. Main St., is offering a new cardio drumming class, which will meet at 10 a.m. Mondays starting this week.
Cardio drumming combines an exercise ball, exercise ball stand and drumsticks in a fun workout. The center says this exercise raises your heart rate, burns calories, improves coordination and ability to focus, and strengthens muscles.
Anyone who has an exercise ball or who can obtain one is asked to bring it to the class. The class has no set fee, but the center would appreciate donations.
A drop-in yoga class with Brianna Renner of Namaste Yoga of Newport is offered at 1:15 p.m. Mondays for $5 per class. On Thursdays, a strength, balance and flexibility class is scheduled at 9:30 a.m., tai chi at 1 p.m. and beginner’s tai chi at 2 p.m. For more details, see Sandy Cornish.
To keep your mind active, the center offers cribbage at 12:30 p.m. Fridays and the card game Pitch at 12:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The current Pitch players are willing to teach new players; for more details see Cornish.
The center’s board of directors will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The center’s members also will meet, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
The Lake Sunapee VNA has scheduled walk-up blood pressure clinics from 10:45 a.m. to noon this Tuesday and from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Foot care clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 25. Appointments are required; call 526-4077 to sign up.
Volunteers with the AARP Tax-Aide program offer assistance with income taxes forms by appointment between 8:30 and 2 p.m. To sign up, call the center at 863-3177.
Chapin center workshop on Social Security planning
NEW LONDON — “Savvy Social Security Planning: What Baby Boomers Need to Know to Maximize Retirement Income” is the focus of a workshop at the Chapin Senior Center, 37 Pleasant St.
Jon Bicknell, a certified financial planner from Cetera Advisors, will lead the workshop from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.
To help baby boomers better understand the Social Security system, Bicknell will cover:
• Five factors to consider when deciding when to apply for benefits.
• When it makes sense to delay benefits — and when it does not.
• Why you should always check your earnings record for accuracy.
• How to estimate your benefits.
• How to coordinate benefits with your spouse.
• How to minimize taxes on Social Security benefits.
• How to coordinate Social Security with other sources of retirement income.
Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. To reserve a seat, calling the Kearsarge Area Council on Aging at 526-6368. A light lunch will be served.
Bowling event a chance to strike out hunger
CONCORD — AARP members and guests can help strike out hunger while enjoying bowling on Monday, March 23, at Boutwell’s Bowling Center.
“Food insecurity is a significant issue impacting older adults across the country, as well as right here in our own backyard, AARP said.
To help combat hunger, AARP is asking members to bring two nonperishable food items to the bowling center, 152 N. State St. In return, each member and one guest will receive two free strings of bowling and free pizza.
All food donations will go to the New Hampshire Food Bank.
Registration is required to play in one of the two time slots offered. Each session is two hours.
To register, call (877) 926-8300 or go to aarp.cvent.com/StrikeOutHunger.