Concord — The New Hampshire Senior Leadership program is taking applications for the 2020 class. The program is designed for older adults, caregivers and family members who want to advocate for older New Hampshire residents.
The application deadline is Feb. 21. Those selected will be notified by March 16.
The program is a collaboration among AARP, the Center on Aging and Community Living at the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging.
The organizers say members of the 2020 class should represent diverse backgrounds, ages and geographic regions of the state. A selection committee will choose 25 participants based on the content of their applications and their motivation to become well-informed and active in policymaking and systems change for aging New Hampshire residents.
“In its eighth year, this program is designed to be educational and provide advocacy and community leadership skills necessary to advance issues of importance to Granite Staters as they age,” said Doug McNutt, AARP New Hampshire associate state director for advocacy.
“Caregiving, state and local advocacy, community-based services that allow people to stay in their homes, transportation and housing are topics at the forefront,” McNutt said. “Our hope is that every graduate will leave the program with the information they need to engage these important issues of our times.”
The class will meet five times in eight months, from April through November. Training on a variety of educational and community topics will include discussion, web-based learning, small- and large-group sessions and independent research. All expenses — including hotel, meals and materials — will be covered. The only cost to participate is a $45 contribution at the time of acceptance.
More details and an online application packet can be found at www.aarp.org/nh.
Millyard Museum offers AARP members a discount
Manchester — AARP members can flash their membership card the second Thursday of each month and receive discounted admission at the Millyard Museum.
The museum, located at 200 Bedford St., features the permanent exhibit, “Woven in Time: 11,000 Years at Amoskeag Falls,” which tells the story of the city and the people who have lived and worked here. Visitors can see the stone tools of the Paleo-Indians who fished at the Amoskeag Falls thousands of years ago, learn how raw cotton was made into cloth during the Industrial Revolution and how the Amoskeag Manufacturing Company’s mills shaped the city. The museum also has rotating exhibits, including “Manchester and the Path to the Presidency,” which is on display until Feb. 29.
Each AARP member and one guest will receive $3 off the regular adult admission of $8, or for guests 62 and older, $3 off the regular $6. No reservations are necessary, but AARP members may show their membership card or use the code HISTORY to access the discount.
For details on upcoming exhibits, visit www.manchesterhistoric.org or call 622-7531. To learn more about other AARP offers, visit aarp.org/nh.
OLLI to give a preview of spring classes on Friday
MANCHESTER — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Granite State College, known as OLLI, will host a preview of spring classes Friday at Bethany Covenant Church, 1 Covenant Way, Bedford.
Sign-in and light refreshments will begin at 12:15 p.m. The program will get underway at 1 p.m.
OLLI, a member-driven program for people 50 and older, is committed to offering lifelong learning “for the fun of it”as well as social events and volunteer and travel opportunities.
The preview offers a chance to meet many of the class presenters, hear a brief synopsis of their course content and review the course descriptions in the spring catalog. In Manchester, 83 classes are planned.
About 250 classes total will be offered at the four OLLI learning sites, which also include Conway, Concord and the Seacoast.
Categories of classes include history, science and technology, current events, personal development, arts and humanities and outdoor activities. Trips also are on the spring schedule.
Online and mail registration for the term will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
Nonmembers are welcome to the class preview and will be able to apply for membership, which is $40 per year. Membership renewal applications also will be available, and members can pay the fee by check.
For more about classes, events and OLLI in general, go to olli.granite.edu or call 513-1377 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Signup for yoga underway at Londonderry center
LONDONDERRY — Registration is taking place for the next eight-week session of yoga classes at the Londonderry Senior Center, 535 Mammoth Road. Classes will begin the week of Jan. 14.
Barbara Scott and Lisa Kress will conduct the classes, which are designed especially for seniors to help increase balance, flexibility and strength.
Classes will meet from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Seniors may sign up for either class, or both. There is a fee, and payment is due at the time of registration. For more details, call the senior center at 432-8554.
Newport Senior Center resuming exercise classes
NEWPORT — A Strength, Balance & Flexibility exercise class will resume next week at the Newport Senior Center, 76 S. Main St. The free class is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Thursday tai chi classes will resume Jan. 23. A beginners class will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m., and an experienced class from 1 to 2 p.m. The cost is $5 per class.
Lake Sunapee Visiting Nurse Association will bring foot clinics to the center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, and Monday, Jan. 27. For an appointment, call 543-6800.
The LSVNA will offer a free walk-in blood pressure and blood sugar clinic from 10:45 a.m. to noon Tuesday and a blood pressure clinic from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.
For more about activities at the center, call 863-3177.
