NASHUA — The Breakfast Exchange Club of Nashua is accepting nominations for its annual Book of Golden Deeds Award, which honors a person, group of people or an organization for donating time, talent and energy to helping improve the quality of the lives of older adults in the Greater Nashua community.
“People volunteer for a number of reasons, but the biggest reason is to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Suzanne Koperniak, chairman of the Book of Golden Deeds committee. “The goal of The Book of Golden Deeds is to recognize and honor those who give everything they have — and then some. They are the ones that make the rest of us realize how much more we can do.”
Volunteers do not need to be seniors to qualify for the honor. All nominees will be recognized at a special breakfast held in late May.
For more information about the Book of Golden Deeds or to receive a copy of the nomination form, contact Koperniak at 289-3515 or email skoperniak@lifecoping.org. Nomination forms are due by Monday, May 4.
The mission of the Breakfast Exchange Club, an all-volunteer organization, is to promote services and programs to benefit seniors and others in the community.
The club hosts regular “Days of Caring” where club members food shop for seniors, sponsors a heat-up/cool-down fuel assistance program as well as socials for seniors in low-income housing. The club also assists nonprofit agencies with programs that support seniors, such as working with Meals on Wheels to deliver flowers to homebound seniors on Valentine’s Day.
The club meets at Streeter Shores Senior Housing, 76 Temple St. To learn more about the organization, email BXCNashua@gmail.com. The club originated in 1998. Its current members represent local businesses, organizations, nonprofit agencies and retirees.
Senior Leadership program application deadline near
Concord — The application deadline for the New Hampshire Senior Leadership program’s 2020 class is Friday, Feb. 21.
The Senior Leadership program is designed for older adults, caregivers and family members who want to advocate for older adults in New Hampshire.
The program is a collaboration among AARP, the Center on Aging and Community Living at the University of New Hampshire and Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging,
Members of the 2020 class should represent diverse backgrounds, ages and geographic regions of the state, AARP said. Twenty-five people will be selected based on “their motivation to become well informed and active in policymaking and systems change for aging New Hampshire citizens,” AARP wrote in a news release.
A selection committee will choose this year’s participants based on the content of their applications. Candidates will be notified by March 16.
“In its eighth year, this program is designed to be educational and provide advocacy and community leadership skills necessary to advance issues of importance to Granite Staters as they age,” said Doug McNutt, AARP New Hampshire associate state director for advocacy. “Caregiving, state and local advocacy, community-based services that allow people to stay in their homes, transportation and housing are topics at the forefront. Our hope is that every graduate will leave the program with the information they need to engage these important issues of our times.”
Participants will meet five times over an eight-month period, from April through November, and receive intensive training on a variety topics. The program will include discussion, web-based learning, small- and large-group sessions and independent research. All expenses — including hotel, meals and materials — will be covered. The only cost is a $45 contribution at the time of acceptance.
“Attending the program was a life-changing event for me,” said Sherri Harden, a New Hampshire Senior Leadership graduate. “Learning effective strategies to promote and support change is very powerful. The exercises and group projects were the icing on the cake. Oh, and did I mention we had fun?”
More details and an online application packet can be found at www.aarp.org/nh.
Cashin Center program to help seniors ‘Get Up and Go’
MANCHESTER — Do you have trouble standing up from a chair? Do you sometimes struggle to get out of bed? Can you get down on the floor and then get up?
If any of these actions are difficult for you, a four-week “Get Up and Go” program at the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center might help.
The Center for Physical Therapy and Exercise is offering “Get Up and Go” at noon Mondays and Tuesdays, starting Feb. 24, at the 151 Douglas St. center.
The group will practice getting up from a chair, getting out of bed and getting up off the floor with ease and efficiency. Participants will do exercises to help strengthen muscles and improve flexibility. The goal is to help seniors manage these challenging physical actions and continue being active and independent.
Space is limited, so advance registration is recommended. To sign up, stop at the center’s front desk or call 624-6533.
ServiceLink plans a “New to Medicare” workshop at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. A Medicare coordinator will answer questions and guide seniors through the intricate ins and outs of the Medicare process.
To sign up, call ServiceLink at 644-2240.
Rivier University nurse practitioner students will offer free blood pressure screenings and conduct a quality of life survey between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The center says the screening is important as high blood pressure usually has no symptoms. It can’t be detected without being measured, and if the numbers are high, it greatly increases your risk of heart disease and stroke.
The survey is an opportunity to help the students learn about the emotional experiences of older adults.
Littleton center offers class on healthy eating
LITTLETON — Chad Proulx, a clinical nutritionist with Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, will discuss healthy eating during a class at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 11 and 25, at the Littleton Area Senior Center, 77 Riverglen Lane.
Trained volunteers with the AARP Tax Aide program will be available to help people with their income tax forms on Tuesdays, Feb. 4, 18 and 25. The service is free and open to all ages, however, an appointment is required. To sign up, call 444-6050.
A team from the Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaign will be at the center from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday for a question-and-answer session about the Democratic presidential candidate. The Grafton County Senior Citizens Council notes that while it welcomes political candidates to speak at its centers, their visits do constitute an endorsement.
A new Hobby Club meets from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fridays. This is an informal group that encourages seniors to bring a project they’re working on or an idea for something they’d like to do.
Cindy Gadsby, a reiki master/teacher, meditation instructor and owner of the holistic business Thyme to Learn Wellness, will offer reiki, massages and essential oils at the center on Fridays, Feb. 7 and 21, by appointment. To sign up, call the center at 444-6050.