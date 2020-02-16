The State Commission on Aging and EngAGING NH are soliciting nominations for the first Older Adult Volunteer Awards, which are planned as an annual honor.
This is a joint effort to recognize individuals or couples age 60 and older who “demonstrate outstanding leadership or meritorious achievement as volunteers on behalf of New Hampshire’s older adults and others.”
Direct service to older adults or advocacy on their behalf is an essential but not an exclusive requirement, the groups say. Volunteer work for the community-at-large, which includes older adults, qualifies. The volunteer work must be in the Granite State, though.
A joint committee of the commission and EngAGING NH will review all nominations and select one person or a couple from each county for the honor.
An awards ceremony to recognize and highlight the winners’ accomplishments is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 4, in the Executive Council Chambers at the State House. Every nominee will receive a letter of commendation to let them know they are appreciated.
There is no limit on the number of people one may nominate, however, self-nominations are discouraged.
All nominations must be received by Monday, March 16. Nomination forms can be downloaded at www.engagingnh.org by clicking the link on the homepage.
Nominations may be emailed, which is preferred, in Word format to engagingnh@gmail.com or they may be mailed to the Commission on Aging, Volunteer Award Committee, c/o Roger Vachon, 19 Centerwood Drive, Concord, NH 03301.
Nominations will be acknowledged within 72 hours of receipt. For more information or if an acknowledgment is not received, call Roger Vachon, EngAGING NH Older Adult Volunteer Awards coordinator, at 223-6903.
Littleton area center plans advance directives class
LITTLETON — Littleton Area Senior Center, 77 Riverglen Lane, plans a Healthy Living class on advance directives at 1 p.m. Thursday. Forms will be available, a notary will be on site and healthy snacks will be offered.
New Orleans is too far for a day trip, so the center is bringing Mardi Gras to seniors instead. A Fat Tuesday celebration is planned Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Movie Day is on the schedule at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, complete with popcorn.
Carlene M. Gadapee, a high school English teacher, writer and docent at The Frost Place, a museum and nonprofit educational center for poetry in Franconia, will give a presentation on the museum at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
Seniors are welcome at Evergreen Sports Center in Lisbon for Senior Splash swim sessions from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Mondays. For information, call 838-6511.
Ongoing activities at the center include blood pressure and foot clinics, line dancing, Zumba, an exercise group, yoga, the Bone Builders program, a walking group, a uke group, a hobby club, art classes, a book club, bunco, mahjong, cribbage, bingo and a computer lab. For more information, call the center at 444-6050.
Chapin center has variety of discussion groups
NEW LONDON — Chapin Senior Center, 37 Pleasant St., will host its Humanist, Agnostic, Atheist Discussion Group at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Anyone interested in delving into a variety of humanist and nontheist topics is welcome. The group also explores the challenging questions of religion and spirituality and how they influence our lives. Seniors may bring their thoughts, questions and an open mind to the lively but respectful discussions. This is a walk-in program, so there’s no need to sign up.
The caregiver support and discussion group will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. This also is a walk-in program.
The center offers a variety of discussion groups. The Tom & Tom’s men’s discussion group meets at 8:45 a.m. Mondays. A French discussion group meets at 4:15 p.m. the first and third Mondays. Participants at all skill levels are welcome. A women’s discussion group meets at 9 a.m. Fridays.
Other ongoing activities include chair exercises, walking at Proctor Academy Gym, Outdoor Recreation for Seniors, a memoir writing group, a painting group, gentle yoga, a needlework craft group, card games, mahjong and weekly bingo.
M anchester center’s card groups seek players
MANCHESTER — The bridge and pinochle groups at the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center, 151 Douglas St., are looking for more players.
The bridge group meets Mondays and Thursdays. Anyone interested may join them in playing the game, starting at noon.
The pinochle group welcomes new players to join in at 12:30 p.m. Fridays.
Send text and photos for Seniors News to to banderson@unionleader.com or to Union Leader, P.O. Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108-9555. Attn: Barbara Anderson.