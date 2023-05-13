Forget the pressure to be perfect. This is a Sip & Script, a casual way to revive and reinvent the art of hand-designed writing often lost in the shuffle of generic e-invites and text messages.
Kristen Grady of Epping is an instructor with Sip & Script, a nationwide women-run business that holds beginner and advanced calligraphy classes in fun social settings.
She often brings a framed inscription of an upper-case G to her class. It reminds her of her early days learning calligraphy and how far she’s come since then.
Grady first learned calligraphy in high school, but eventually it fell off her radar. Her interest was sparked after attending a Sip & Script class taught by its co-founders, Julie Mancini and Meg Chaloner.
Now with 2-year-old twins, Grady finds calligraphy work as a welcome escape from a hectic life.
“I joke at my classes that calligraphy is my Zen. It’s time to slow down. It’s time to really embrace and focus on my creativity.”
Grady enjoys personalizing her correspondence using calligraphy, too.
“Who doesn’t love to get something in the mail? I love sending little handwritten notes to family and friends. It’s a fun way to practice and hopefully brighten someone’s day at the same time.”
Sip & Script was founded in 2015 by Mancini and Chaloner, who are wedding-focused calligraphers. Today, with about 100 instructors, Sip & Script classes are held throughout the United States at wineries, breweries and other gathering spots, where people can try a new skill in social settings.
Participants get a personalized place card and a beginner kit with nibs, pen and ink well, wax seals and tracing paper.
“The instructor really encourages people to interact with a venue, grab your own drinks, your food or whatever you’d like. If you’re there with friends, you’re hanging out, you’re catching up while you’re learning. You’re not sitting in a classroom,” says Chaloner, who lives in Portsmouth.
Chaloner enjoys calligraphy because she likes “seeing the ink flow.”
“I just like the feeling of the pen gliding across the paper to it,” says Chaloner.
It’s not penmanship
Instructors teach modern calligraphy, which is different from traditional styles like italic and copperplate. With fewer rules, it’s a little more forgiving, and it invites creativity.
“Copperplate calligraphy (has to incorporate) every angle and every letter has to be spaced out perfectly. With modern calligraphy, you can put your own spin on it. You can make it more whimsical. It doesn’t have to be perfectly lined up. You really make it your own,” she says. “Anyone can learn — you don’t have to have nice handwriting.”
Rochester calligraphy instructor Katherine Oregel talks about how calligraphy differs from cursive writing.
“Your pen stays on the paper the whole time with cursive. With calligraphy, each stroke afterward, you are lifting, and then moving on to the next stroke. The letters in calligraphy are just comprised of different strokes, different shapes. We’re just combining them,” Oregel says.
Grady describes it this way: “As you move down the page, the stroke is thicker, and as you move up the page, it’s thinner. So as long as you have those two differentiating thicknesses in your strokes, you can consider it calligraphy.”
Modern calligraphy can be used for wedding or bridal shower invitations, letter-writing, gift tags or home décor like welcome signs or place cards.
Chaloner is a fan of the latter.
“Even if I’m having my sister, my mom over for dinner, I love making place cards. People just love that extra touch. They’re surprised by it and delighted. It’s just a really fun thing to sprinkle into your everyday,” says Chaloner.
Elizabeth Dickerson, of Derry, took Grady’s Sip & Script class at Rockingham Brewery in Derry as a creative outlet.
“I like to handwrite when most people type these days,” says Dickerson, a school librarian.
Allison Moisson, of Nashua, who attended Grady’s class at To Share Brewery in 2021, says they learned how to hold a pen and nib and practiced strokes using different amounts of pressure. She liked the hands-on approach.
‘I’ve learned that I do best when I have a class and someone to show how it’s done,” says Moisson.
Brittany Pelletier of Derry was intrigued after learning about Sip & Script through Grady’s Instagram page.
A nurse, Pelletier attended Grady’s class last December at Rockingham Brewery in Derry.
“I got drawn to it,” she says. “ I like the idea of pretty letters. I don’t have the best standard handwriting,” says Pelletier.
She loves to customize her “snail mail,” and uses calligraphy to spruce up her wedding thank-you cards.
“I think it’s cool that people are getting something personalized from you,” says Pelletier.
Pelletier also appreciates how Sip & Script collaborates with local art studios, breweries and vineyards.
“I’m a big brewery girl. It was like, ‘Oh, getting tap beers and learning how to do something new. ’ I’m big about community supporting community.”
”Practice, practice ...”
Another Granite State resident, Adele Sanborn, is an artist who combines calligraphy with photography and mixed media. She has 45 years of experience practicing copperplate, Spencerian and italic calligraphy and says it takes time and patience.
“It’s practice, practice, practice,” says Sanborn, who owns Twiggs Gallery in Boscawen and is a member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen.
Like anything, calligraphy has its downside. If you make a mistake, it meaning starting over. But that’s part of the charm, says Sanborn.
“It’s just like handwriting. You can just add your own swirls and lines to it, and it becomes your own style,” she says.
Sanborn says growing interest in Sip and Script is a sign that calligraphy could become more than a passing fad.
“It’s so easy to just choose a type style. But to actually do them by hand — it’s a piece of art,” Sanborn says.
Oregel, a substance-use case manager, was inspired by calligraphy she saw on social media and says it’s a needed outlet.
“It’s a great tech break. It gets you off your phone, gets you off your zoom calls. You can just zone out for an hour and a half and just take pen to paper.
“Calligraphy really demands a very different form of focus. It’s just a very relaxing, mindful art form. I just love it. It causes me to focus on something other than TikTok or whatever.”
“A lot of people find it to be incredibly therapeutic. I certainly do,” says Grady.
Though it’s time-consuming and requires a lot of practice, Chaloner says there are hidden benefits.
“My co-founder always says it’s her yoga. People really just chill out in class. This is relaxing and meditative. We agree, obviously we love it. It’s just adding creativity to your life,” says Chaloner.
Sanborn says you don’t necessarily need to take a class — just visit a craft store for an inexpensive calligraphy set.
“Go out and have a good time and be creative,” Sanborn says.
Visit sipandscript.com for more information.