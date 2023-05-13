Writing with flair

Forget the pressure to be perfect. This is a Sip & Script, a casual way to revive and reinvent the art of hand-designed writing often lost in the shuffle of generic e-invites and text messages.

Kristen Grady of Epping is an instructor with Sip & Script, a nationwide women-run business that holds beginner and advanced calligraphy classes in fun social settings.

One group of friends finds “joy” in a Sip and Script event, learning tips on calligraphy while socializing.
Bars, breweries and other event locales serve as the backdrop to Sip & Script events, where people learn how to put some finesse into creative lettering.
Getting creative

Tables full of people try their hands at calligraphy in a Sip & Script outing, one of many across the country.