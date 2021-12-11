O n a biting cold morning last month, a scrappy crew of ex-high school hockey and softball players, roller derby girls and longtime football fans gathered to run drills on a ballfield in Greeley Park in Nashua, starting to mold themselves into the Northeast Ruckus, the first women’s tackle football team in New Hampshire in almost a decade.
There aren’t too many outlets for grown-ups — women especially — to play competitive sports after high school. And for most women, even those who have always loved football, there has never been a chance to put on pads and play tackle football.
“Ninety percent of our team never set foot on a football field before because they never had the opportunity,” said Janelle Vicente, vice president of the Northeast Ruckus.
Vicente and team president Vanessa LeMieux grew up playing hockey on travel teams together. About five years ago, Vicente got involved with the Maine Rebels, a team in the Independent Women’s Football League, which folded in 2018.
As soon as LeMieux found out what Vicente was up to in Maine, she wanted in.
“She was like, ‘Football? I want to play!” Vicente recalled.
The pair worked to start up a women’s team last year, but were frustrated with the management, and by injuries. LeMieux and Vicente wiped the slate clean in 2021, and signed up with the Women’s Football Alliance, the league where long-established teams like the Boston Rebels and the Minnesota Vixen play. The Northeast Ruckus will play with smaller teams like the Maine Mayhem and the Northern Connecticut Nightmare.
It’s not flag football, and it’s definitely no lingerie league. The Women’s Football Alliance, and the Northeast Ruckus, are playing full-contact, full-on football.
Vicente and LeMieux organized a nonprofit in the summer, and started raising money for equipment and practice space — trying to entice sponsors to support the Ruckus.
Now, they’re trying to entice players. The Ruckus held tryouts in the fall — more to give women a taste of what practice would be like than to cut the less football-proficient.
At one session last month, coach Milhomme Jean-Charles, who played arena football in Massachusetts, led a group of about a dozen women through warm-ups and drills. They ran sprints, used ladders to work on their footwork, and practiced running pass patterns.
“It’s hard recruiting women in general,” Vicente said. “We have a lot of girls that come out, like, ‘This is great, I want to play football,’” she said, but not everyone is up for the intensely physical sport.
The group practicing in Nashua grinned, laughed and cheered each other on, even as they sweated on a freezing morning.
Vicente said she thinks once women remember how good it feels to be on a team, they’ll be hooked.
“The team in general means a lot to me. All the girls, I consider my sisters,” Vicente said. “The bond with each other, we don’t get anywhere else.”
There just aren’t that many ways for women to engage in competitive sports after high school and college, Vicente said. Especially for women who got used to playing on close-knit teams in high school and college, the loss of those kinds of connections stings.
Vicente said women need this kind of outlet, even if there’s a steep learning curve. Most of the women trying out have not played football before, said LeMieux, or have not played since high school gym class.
Coach Jean-Charles said that’s fine by him.
“We have a lot of inexperienced players but they have that same drive, the same energy,” he said, the same as the men. He has coached boys before and said coaching women has been a nice change of pace — the Ruckus players are more interested in understanding the game, he said, whereas the boys tend to be most invested in the hitting and tackling.
Vicente’s 4-year-old daughter watched the drills from the sidelines for a few minutes before she started running around the field with the players.
She’s the other reason Vicente has decided to pour so much effort into this team — into making something of her own, and creating a space for women to play a sport usually reserved for men.
“I want her to know she can do anything she wants,” Vicente said. “Whatever they put their mind to, they can do.”
.
For more information about the Northeast Ruckus, visit facebook.com/Northeastruckus/