By Don Lindich
Q. I am looking for a power backup source for my condo in Houston due to power outages from hurricanes.
What I would like to find is a natural gas powered portable inverter generator in the 2,500-5,000 watt range, to be used with a manual transfer switch.
It would go on my condo patio and I would use some sort of dryer vent and hose to guide the exhaust upward and outward, approximately 12 feet above ground and up into the atmosphere.
Why are there not more natural-gas powered portable generators available? During an emergency there are long lines for gasoline and propane, plus they have to be stored. Hooking the generator up to the natural gas line eliminates these problems.
— S.A., Houston
A. What you are describing is a portable, manual version of a permanently installed, natural gas powered standby generator. I have never heard of such a device as you describe it.
Even with your idea to redirect the exhaust fumes I would not use a generator on a condominium patio due to the incredibly high risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Even with your makeshift exhaust system you don’t know where the fumes will be taken by the wind, and they could affect someone in another unit.
What’s more, if the dryer vent hose gets disconnected from the generator exhaust you are going to have fumes right by your living space. The exhaust gases may also be too hot for the dryer hose as well.
An internal combustion generator is not an option here. Fortunately there are many battery-powered backup options that store power from the grid that are a better fit. Check out the Tesla PowerWall, Generac PWRcell and the Generark HomePower One.