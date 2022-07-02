By Don Lindich
Q. Did you see the really good deal going on at Home Depot for the Ryobi 18V One+ cordless tools and batteries?
Some time ago I purchased the Ryobi P737 cordless high-pressure inflator you recommended (love it) and recently saw the new deal.
I scored two of the 18V One+ 4Ah batteries and a charger for $99, and then got a free tool as an add-on! I picked the Ryobi 18V One+ Cordless Multi-Tool and took it all home for only $108.28 with California sales tax.
—J.G., Moss Beach, Calif.
A. I did indeed see the deal, and a few hours before I received your email I had just brought home two of the 4Ah batteries, a charger and a really nice cordless hedge trimmer for only $104.94 including Pennsylvania sales tax.
The power of this deal (no pun intended) is tremendous and should be of great interest to anyone who purchased the inflator I reviewed, who already has a Ryobi 18V One+ cordless power tool system or is interested in obtaining cordless power tools and outdoor equipment.
A package of two 18V One+ 4Ah batteries with charger lists for $158. The package of two batteries and charger is on sale for $99, and as you noted when you buy it you get a tool for free.
A few of the tools offered are circular saws, routers, jigsaws, hedge trimmers, sanders, angle grinders, glue guns, lights, fans, planers and impact driver, some tools costing $99 each. Add it up and you can get up to $257 worth of top-quality gear for only $99. Whether starting out with a system or adding tools, it is a fantastic offer.
I had been thinking of getting an impact driver to go into my shiny new tool cabinet with my hand tools and other Ryobi gear. Now if I get the impact driver I also get two more batteries and another charger. With cordless tools the more batteries you have, the better off you are and the batteries can be expensive when purchased separately.
The value here makes expanding your collection an impulse purchase, and with inflation and high gas prices it seems like we are all getting accustomed to digging deep and paying up no matter what we buy. It is refreshing to see a manufacturer offer consumers a wonderful deal like this.
When purchasing under this promotion, I suggest you choose the tool carefully to maximize the value received. Under the $99 deal one of the tools you can get for free is the $99 hedge trimmer I picked or the P737 inflator, which retails for $25 where I live. Better to pick up the hedge trimmer or other pricier tool as your freebie, and purchase the inflator separately.
The high-end brushless motor Ryobi power tools are also part of the promotion, but at $199. For $199 you get a charger and three high-performance batteries (a 2Ah, 4Ah and 6Ah) and a choice of a premium product such as one of the various power tools driven by a brushless motor, a chain saw, a cordless wet-dry vac or a leaf blower. (I already have the leaf blower and it is excellent.)
The promotion ends July 24 or as supplies last, and by all indications the tools and batteries are flying off the shelves so if interested, best act soon. See the promotion at ryobitools.com or at a Home Depot store. They have huge displays right in front of the store, so it is hard to miss. That is how they got my money today!