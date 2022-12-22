By Don Lindich

Q. I am building a stereo system ($18,000 budget) for a room 18x22 feet in size, using a CD player and turntable as music sources. In the past I have seen you recommend Ohm Acoustics Walsh speakers for high-end applications — isn’t that what you use yourself? Would they be a good choice for me?

Contact Don Lindich via the “submit question” link at www.soundadvicenews.com.