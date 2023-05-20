By Don Lindich

Great traveling duo: When I travel I like to bring two items with me for enjoying music and onscreen entertainment: noise-canceling headphones for the flights, and a Bluetooth speaker for hotel room. In the past I have written about how well-suited ZVOX AV52 headphones are for flying because the AccuVoice feature makes it easier to hear the voices when viewing in-flight entertainment. The AV70 Bluetooth speaker is a great companion for watching programming on an iPad because it also makes dialogue more clear. I recently came across a deal that makes it easy and inexpensive to get them both.

