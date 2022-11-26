Readers often ask for recommendations within a price range, for example, “55-inch TV under $700.” This leads us to this week’s gift recommendation, the Cambridge Audio Alva ST — my favorite turntable under $1,000.

Cambridge Audio’s first turntable was the Alva TT, which combined a direct drive system, a Rega tonearm, an integrated phono preamp and a high output moving coil cartridge made specifically for the package. It also featured Bluetooth aptX HD so you could transmit the signal both wirelessly and through a wired connection.

