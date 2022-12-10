By Don Lindich

Q: I saw your encouraging review of the Tribit StormBox Blast speaker in my local newspaper yesterday. However, the price is $199.99 minus a $20.00 discount for a total of $179.99, and not $50 off for $149.99. Am I doing something wrong or is your information out-of-date?

Contact Don Lindich via the “submit question” link at www.soundadvicenews.com.