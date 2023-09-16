By Don Lindich

Q. Which sound bar do you think would be best for my 2020-vintage 85-inch Samsung Q80T QLED 4K TV? We mainly watch sporting events and movies with the kids, and the room is about 20 feet by 20 feet. My budget is $1,200 or under but I am willing to pay more based on your recommendation.

Contact Don Lindich via the “submit question” link at www.soundadvicenews.com.