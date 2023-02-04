By Don Lindich

Q. I saw your columns about the special promotions on the Ryobi 18V ONE+ cordless power tools and even bought a couple. That leads to my next question: Do you have any experience with cordless electric lawn mowers for use in a small yard? I am in the market for one, and with California laws banning sales of new gas mowers I think I am ready to make the switch anyway.

Contact Don Lindich via the “submit question” link at www.soundadvicenews.com.