By Don Lindich
I am very fond of the Nebula Smart Projectors I reviewed recently. They are complete entertainment packages that bring big-screen experiences to everyone, and they include high-quality sound and autofocus as well as LED light sources, meaning no expensive lamps to replace.
They make good business projectors as well. Having a projector is fun and opens up a new dimension of indoor and outdoor entertainment watching sports, movies and TV and playing video games at huge image sizes.
On April 26, Nebula released a special Star Wars edition of the Capsule II 720p projector, painted in great-looking R2-D2 livery. It sells for $699, a $120 premium over the black Capsule II. Quantities in the U.S. will be limited to 1,000 units, with some units released on April 26 and the balance on Star Wars Day, May 4. They could sell out fast so if you are interested, act quickly.
If you want a Capsule II projector I think the collectible R2-D2 model is worth the $120 premium. However, if you are looking for a $700 Smart Projector and not a Capsule II specifically, there is another option to consider before you pull out that credit card: The Nebula Cosmos is currently on sale for the same $699 and it packs a much bigger audio-visual punch.
Though small, the Cosmos is not as portable as the Capsule II and does not have an internal battery. It includes the same Android TV 9.0 operating system and fast autofocusing. It can project a bigger image (120 inches vs. 100 inches,) includes high dynamic range HDR10 and is dramatically brighter than the Capsule II. It also has a more potent sound system.
If home theater is what you are after and you can plug it in, the Cosmos is the way to go.
A strong case can be made for getting both of them and using them for different purposes. For the Star Wars fan, the R2-D2 Capsule II is a perfect go-anywhere machine for business presentations and putting on a show on the road, not to mention a great conversation starter. What better way to wake up a sleepy crowd at a business meeting than putting R2-D2 on the middle of the table? The Nebula Cosmos and its huge, sharp and extra bright HDR image provides a much more impressive home theater experience, indoors or out.
A good compromise between the Capsule II and Cosmos is the Nebula Solar Portable. It combines the portability and battery power of the Capsule II with the 1080p resolution and 120-inch image size of the Cosmos. It is currently on sale for only $519 and though not nearly as bright as the Cosmos, it is noticeably brighter than the Capsule II. Check them all out at seenebula.com.