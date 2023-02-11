By Don Lindich

Q: You have written about noise-canceling headphones for flying before and I hope you can help me with a recommendation. I am interested in headphones with good sound but most importantly, very effective noise cancellation that makes the sound of the airplane engines as unobtrusive as possible. My budget is up to $200, maybe $250 if it makes a big difference.

Contact Don Lindich via the “submit question” link at www.soundadvicenews.com.