By Don Lindich
This week I answer two questions that led me to find exceptional offers you would not have seen if not for the pandemic.
One motivation behind these very special deals is the simple desire to bring a little joy to people who can really use it now. But there is a business motivation as well. In these uncertain times, businesses of all types are concerned about their cash flow and the future of their organizations, and some of the best electronics manufacturers are very small compared to the Samsungs and Sonys of the world.
“Takeout Tuesday” has become a thing as the restaurant industry has asked customers for their support, often waiving delivery fees. Many electronics manufacturers and retailers are stepping up as well, and hopefully enough of us are on firm enough financial footing that we can step up and support them, too. Getting a fantastic deal and a great product, all while supporting the economy is a win-win-win.
Q. Can you help me with this request from my wife, who is a very busy nurse? She is looking for a true wireless earbud recommendation. She currently uses the Sbode 08 earphones but finds the cable between the two ear pieces annoying, and it gets caught up in her hair.
— T.M., Charlotte, N.C.
A. Anyone working in the health care field can now get outstanding high-end earphones for little more than a budget pair.
The Helm True Wireless 5.0 earphones ($129.99) are some of the best-sounding earphones on the market, receiving critical acclaim worldwide. Helm Audio is having a “Front Line Heroes Special Offer” with a 50% discount for verified health care professionals, military and first responders. The offer ends on June 1 and is limited to one per order. Visit helmaudio.com for more details.
I would still be recommending them to you at the regular price, but for under $65 there is really nowhere else to go. At $129.99 they are at the top of their class. At half that, even if you had budgeted only $35 for earphones it is worth digging for that extra $30 to get the Helm True Wireless 5.0.
Q. You recently recommended the ZVOX AV203 TV Speaker. I have a 32-inch Roku TV. Won’t the speaker be overkill for such a small TV? Even on sale at $199, the speaker costs more than my television did. I do watch PBS a lot and find the British dialogue hard to understand, so I would like to do something. But it has to make sense.
— C.S., Milwaukee
A. Spending more on the sound system than the display (television) is actually very common in the home theater world, especially since the sound system will stay as TVs come and go. I understand why this may not apply to a 32-inch TV selling for under $200. Unfortunately, smaller TVs need sonic help even more than big TVs do, because they have even tinier built-in speakers.
If you can’t understand dialogue I agree you do need to do something. Fortunately ZVOX announced a sale on their “Certified Refurbished” AV155 AccuVoice TV speaker. The Certified Refurbished speakers are like new and come with the same full one-year warranty, 60-day trial and lifetime support as new models.
The Certified Refurbished AV155 is on sale for $99.99, a whopping $150 savings over the $249.99 price of a new AV155. Find it by searching for “AV155 Renewed” on amazon.com or zvox.com.
The offer is good through Father’s Day, June 21, and the AV50 headphones deal of $69.99 reduced from $149.99 has been extended through Father’s Day as well.