By Don Lindich

Q. I bought the ZVOX AV355 soundbar and it is doing very well improving dialogue while providing high overall sound quality. Regarding your report on the Rocketfish Wireless Rear Speaker Kit, can I use it to connect surround speakers to the AV355? What is your advice on the best way to do this while minimizing the clutter of a remote amplifier and two extra speakers?

Contact Don Lindich via the “submit question” link at www.soundadvicenews.com.