Q: After I upgraded to Windows 11, my Comcast e-mails started getting stuck in the outbox of the Windows Mail app. I must restart the PC for them to be sent. In addition, the Windows Mail outbox cannot be synced with other computers. A technician tried to fix things, but now my return e-mail address (contained in the message) has changed. I can’t switch to a different e-mail provider because my e-mail address is on all my company’s marketing material. What can I do?
—Chris Figenshaw, Eagan, Minn.
A: Check to see where the problem lies. Use Comcast’s e-mail website (see tinyurl.com/36p3fafv) to send a message. If the e-mail sends properly, Comcast’s e-mail is working, and the problem is either in the Comcast-to-Mail app connection or in the Mail app itself.
To test the Comcast-to-Mail app connection, set up a free e-mail account at Gmail, Outlook.com or Yahoo Mail and use the PC’s Mail app to send a message via the new account. If the message sends, the Comcast-to-Mail app connection is the problem (ask Comcast for help.) If the message doesn’t send, the Mail app is at fault (see how to fix it at tinyurl.com/2sdb97w6).
Q: What’s the best way to convert my family videos on VHS tape to digital computer files? I’d like to do the work myself, but I’d consider paying a company to do it.
—Dave Urban, Dassel, Minn.
A: It’s practical for you to do the conversion work yourself. Whether it’s cheaper than paying someone to do it will depend on how many VHS tapes you need to convert.
You’ll need a VHS-to-digital conversion device (new for $25-$175, see tinyurl.com/4fh7f6xr) and a VCR (used for $130 and up on eBay or Amazon.) Cables may cost extra. For simple directions, see this article from Forbes (tinyurl.com/3tx2u95y). This Tom’s Guide article (tinyurl.com/2hwtm4z6) is a bit more technical, but also lists services that will do the conversion for you for about $20 per tape.