Q: I can’t seem to permanently delete e-mails on my iPhone 13. After I delete the e-mails, they come back to my inbox later. This happens even if, after deleting the e-mails, I empty the trash folder. Even e-mails that I move to the junk folder come back to the inbox. How can I fix this?
—Jim Traverse, Colorado Springs, Colorado
A: Your phone isn’t communicating properly with your e-mail provider’s server.
As a result, when you delete a message, it disappears from the inbox on your phone but remains in the inbox on the mail server. Then, each time your phone retrieves new messages from the server, the e-mails you thought you had deleted show up in your inbox again.
To correct this, you need to set your phone so that it tells the mail server which e-mails you have chosen to delete. The server will then remove the deleted messages from its inbox and send them to its own trash or junk folders. And the next time you download new mail from the server, the deleted e-mails won’t reappear in your phone’s inbox.
To do that, go to your iPhone’s Settings, click on Mail and then click on “accounts.” On the next screen, click on your e-mail account and you’ll see a list of all the features associated with that account, such as mail, contacts, calendars and notes. At the top of the screen, click on your e-mail address, and on the following screen click “advanced.”
On the next screen, under “mailbox behaviors” click “deleted mailbox.” You’ll see two lists: “On my phone,” which contains only a “trash” mailbox, and “On the server,” which contains several mailboxes, including “trash.”
Be sure that “trash” on the server is checked, and that “trash” on the phone is not checked. Go back two screens to the “account” page and click “done” at the upper right corner.