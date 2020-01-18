By Steve Alexander
Q: I’m having compatibility issues with my Toshiba laptop that uses Windows 10. I recently bought a new Western Digital external hard drive, but one day the PC couldn’t connect to it. (It didn’t show up in the Windows 10 “File Explorer” program.)
Another day, the same thing happened to my Sony Bluetooth external speaker.
In both cases, I temporarily solved the problem by using the PC’s “system restore” to return Windows 10 to its settings on an earlier date. What’s wrong?
— Donald King, Lake Wales, Fla.
A: The other devices use software that isn’t compatible with the latest Windows 10 update. As a result, rolling back the update with system restore makes them work again. You can permanently fix the problem by updating some software drivers (that help the PC connect to devices) and firmware (that tells devices what to do).
Try downloading new software drivers and firmware from the Western Digital (tinyurl.com/v3gvv4q) and Toshiba (tinyurl.com/rtqscwk) websites. At the Toshiba website, be sure to look for any new software drivers for your PC’s “USB 3.0 controller,” which runs the ports of external hard drives.
If that doesn’t work, try using a different USB cable for the external hard drive.
Also try turning off “USB selective suspend,” a laptop setting designed to save battery power by turning off ports that don’t appear to be in use. The setting might also turn off a USB port being used by an idle external hard drive. (Go to tinyurl.com/vzjjpty and scroll to “Disable USB selective suspend setting.”)
For your external speaker, update the Toshiba Bluetooth drivers (tinyurl.com/yy5tgxk2) or check out Sony’s troubleshooting guide for Bluetooth problems (tinyurl.com/wqjqgcb).