By Steve Alexander
Q: When I start to type an address into a new email, my iPhone makes “suggestions” about which address I might want. That would be fine if the suggestions came just from my contacts list. But the suggestions also include several addresses that I’ve never sent an email to. At the top of this unfamiliar email list is the message “Siri found in apps.” How can I prevent these unwanted email addresses from showing up as suggestions?
—Chester Rorvig, St. Cloud, Minn.
A: Siri, the iPhone digital assistant, has been given considerable freedom to search through your phone’s apps for information you might want. In this case, Siri is searching for email addresses in both your contacts and your stored email. As a result, the suggestions include familiar addresses from people you know plus unfamiliar addresses from emails you’ve received from strangers. Some of these unknown addresses could come from spam emails.
The easiest way to keep Siri from suggesting unfamiliar email addresses is to turn off its ability to use your email app. To do that, go to “settings,” and choose “mail.” In the mail menu, select “Siri and search.” In the next menu, move the switch next to “show Siri suggestions in app” to the “off” position. After that, you’ll get no email suggestions at all. (To turn off Siri entirely, go to “settings,” tap “Siri and search” and turn off all switches on the menu. When you get a pop-up menu, click “Turn off Siri.”)
Alternatively, there is a way to leave Siri’s email suggestions on while reducing the number of unfamiliar addresses that you see.
Go through your iPhone’s stored email; delete everything in the mailboxes “trash” and “junk.” Then review the contents of the mailbox called “all mail” and delete everything you don’t need.
This deletion process will get rid of many unwanted e-mail addresses, but you’ll need to repeat the process often to avoid accumulating more of them.
AN UPDATE: I was mistaken when I recently said that Android phones have no up-close file-sharing feature like iPhone’s Airdrop (see tinyurl.com/s5vdgvz
James Kaufman of Eau Claire, Wis., pointed out that Android devices have a feature that uses a wireless technology called “Wi-Fi Direct.” There are several Android apps that make use of this feature., and you can find them by searching the Google Play Store (see tinyurl.com/7kyo7cr
The iPhone and Android phone-to-phone file transfer speeds appear to be roughly the same. A test at MIT found that the Android app “Shareit” was 90% as fast as Airdrop.