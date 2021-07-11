By Steve Alexander
For a user whose hard drive conked out, the solutions for music portability are plentiful but a bit complicated.
Q: I used my PC to copy 2,500 songs from CDs, then transferred the songs to an iPod Touch. But now the PC doesn’t work, so I can’t transfer the same songs to my iPhone or iPad. Is there a way to transfer the songs directly from the iPod Touch to the iPhone or iPad without a computer?
—Patricia Martin, Northfield, Minn.
A: Music transfers between an iPod Touch and an iPhone or iPad generally require a computer as an intermediary (the computer can make the transfer using Apple’s iTunes program, or a Mac or PC alternative such as the EaseUS MobiMover (see tinyurl.com/j75u3s34) or AnyTrans (see tinyurl.com/uvr9wbvz).
If you subscribe to Apple’s iCloud backup service, you could transfer music to your other devices via an account with a sufficient storage level. For 50 gigabytes of data, iCloud costs 99 cents a month.
While Apple’s AirDrop program would seem to be a workaround — it provides direct wireless data transfers between Apple devices — it won’t transfer a song from one device to another. Instead, it sends a link to the song on Apple Music, a subscription music service.
One option is to see if your PC’s hard drive can be salvaged. A repair shop may be able to copy the 2,500 songs from the old PC’s hard drive and transfer them to a new computer. You can then use the new PC to load the music onto your iPhone or iPad.
Alternatively, you could get a music subscription app for the iPhone or iPad (such as Apple Music or Spotify) and listen to songs that way (for a list of subscription services, see tinyurl.com/64a5cfk3).
Q: We like our multiroom Sonos Wi-Fi speakers until we use the “line-in” port to plug in devices such as tape decks or CD players. Then the sound cuts out. What can we do?
—Peter Kinder, Dorset, Vermont
A: To avoid losing sound, make some speaker changes (see tinyurl.com/47utmx7k). For example, when playing “line-in” audio to several rooms, coordinate the speakers by using the settings for “audio compression” (reduces the amount of data) and “audio delay” (a time-delay.) You can fix signal interference by changing the Wi-Fi channel or relocating speakers.