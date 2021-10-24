Spam keeps changing and several readers wonder what to do about it.
Sharon Gresham of Sarasota, Fla., says she’s begun receive emails in a foreign language, and trying to block them hasn’t worked. Ann Donovan of Colorado Springs, Colo., says she’s getting a steady stream of what appear to be scam emails from someone named Elene, who she thinks in not a real person. Labeling the emails as spam stopped them for only a short time.
Foreign language emails or repeated e-mails from a stranger probably are spam. So, what should you do?
— Never click anything in a spam e-mail (you could get malware or be taken to a bogus website.)
— Give up trying to block spam because it’s fruitless. Once you block an email address the spammers start using a different one. Instead, send spam to your email’s spam folder, which should (eventually) help the service’s spam filter to block at least some of the junk mail. As the spammers change their emails, you may need to label them as spam again.
— Avoid opening what appears to be spam. Spammers embed graphics in an email to make it look authentic. These graphics reside on a server run by the spammer, so every time you open a piece of spam, a graphic image is automatically downloaded to your computer and the spammer learns things about you, such as: your IP (Internet Protocol) address, which in turn can reveal your approximate location (down to the city you live in), the name of your internet service provider and the type of internet connection you’re using (cable, phone or cellular.) The spammer also may be able to identify your device, operating system, browser, time zone, screen size and preferred language. A spammer may use this information to send spam that might appeal to you.
— If you need to open an email to make sure that it is spam, try to limit what a spammer can learn about you. Turn off your email’s “automatic image downloading.” (To do this in several e-mail systems, see tinyurl.com/4w7nk73y and scroll to the bottom of the article.)