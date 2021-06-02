Q: My Windows 10 PC uses a memory card reader (a SanDisk MicroMate) that plugs into the PC's USB port. The PC can detect the card reader but can't open the SanDisk memory card from my Sony camera. What's the problem?
—Jerry Conway, Buffalo City, Wis.
A: Windows 10 probably doesn't have the right software driver for your new card reader. To update the driver, press the Windows and X keys at the same time. In the resulting list, click on Device Manager. In the next list, click on "memory technology devices." When your SanDisk card reader appears, click on the name. In the next menu, click on the "driver" tab, then click "update driver."
Another possibility is that the memory card contains a file error that prevents your PC from reading it. This could have happened if you bought a memory card with more storage capacity than your camera could handle, then formatted the card in the PC rather than the camera. The camera might still have been able to use the memory card, but eventually the photo files stored on the card would have become corrupted. (The best way to avoid this problem is to let the camera format new memory cards; see tinyurl.com/z7hcfwbm). If your camera card contains corrupted files, you can sometimes retrieve the card's contents by using PC "recovery software" (see tinyurl.com/sjjxcr4h).
+++
Q: My iPhone connects via Bluetooth to my 2020 Ford Escape. But when I play music, some of the songs are skipped. There seems to be no pattern to the skipping; it happens on songs purchased from iTunes and others copied from CDs. What can I do?
—James Olson, New Hope, Minn.
A: It's most likely a problem with Ford's Sync dashboard software, which connects to your iPhone. Several people have complained that the software skips songs when connected to a phone via Bluetooth. See tinyurl.com/yb4bsx44 for Sync troubleshooting tips and tinyurl.com/d7f64ntv for Sync updating instructions.
+++
Q: My computer contains a program named "Killer Control Center." I don't know what it is or how it got on my computer, but neither the Malwarebytes nor Kaspersky security programs classify it as harmful. What should I do about it?
—Evert Lehtola, Mound, Minn.
A: Despite its ominous name, Killer Control Center is legitimate PC networking software now owned by Intel, and it is distributed on new computers by manufacturers such as Dell.
The Killer software is used by your PC's "network interface card," which handles incoming and outgoing data. It monitors which programs or websites are using the most data, and lets you give some programs higher priority for using your internet connection. This prevents a few heavy-data-use programs, such as online games or video websites, from using up all your internet capacity. (For details, see tinyurl.com/23vm7h5j). If you don't use a lot of data-intensive programs, you probably don't need Killer Control Center and can uninstall it.