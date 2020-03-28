By Steve Alexander
Q: My 6-year-old Mac Mini ran fine until I upgraded the operating system to Catalina, or version 10.15.3. Then the Mac began restarting when I tried to shut it down. The Apple Store reloaded the Mac OS twice, but it didn’t solve the problem. Diagnostic tests don’t show a hardware problem, but the operating system has suffered a “kernel panic.” What should I do?
—John Sandri, Minneapolis
A: The operating system upgrade probably caused the shutdown problem. Try these system resets:
• Reset the System Management Controller (SMC) which runs several pieces of hardware, including the Mac’s power button. Shut the Mac down, then disconnect the power cord for 15 seconds. Plug the cord back in, wait five seconds and restart the Mac.
• Reset the Nonvolatile Random-Access Memory, or NVRAM (see tinyurl.com/rmvgcd5). It stores several types of Mac data, including details of a recent “kernel panic,” a problem in the main part of the OS that causes a restart (see tinyurl.com/vr6xmsc).
If the resets don’t solve the problem, you can either reinstall the latest operating system (see tinyurl.com/t27smdp) or downgrade to an earlier version (see tinyurl.com/urm5kmw).
Q: I want to transfer all of my Mac’s music and video to an iPod, so I bought an iPod model with 256 gigabytes of memory. But iTunes doesn’t recognize the iPod. What can I do?
—Dallas Roskamp, Edgerton, Minn.
A: If you’ve upgraded to the latest Mac operating system, version 10.15 (aka “Catalina”), you’ll have to sync your iPod and Mac through the Mac’s Finder app rather than use iTunes.
If you have an earlier Mac operating system, here are some things to try:
• Make sure your iPod is unlocked and displays the home screen.
• Hold down the Mac’s “option” key, click the Apple menu and choose either “system information” or “system report.” On the left side of the screen, choose “USB.” If you see your iPod in the resulting list, get any operating system updates for your Mac (see tinyurl.com/j8sdddn) and iPod (see tinyurl.com/nnojxm7).
• Try plugging the iPod cable into other USB ports on the Mac, or using a different cable.
• Restart the Mac and the iPod.
• Try connecting your iPod to another Mac. If that doesn’t work, return the iPod to Apple.