Q: I’m sending you an e-mail that I received from an online retailer. It contains some product pictures and some question marks where product pictures should be. This also happens with other e-mails and websites that I view. I’m using the Google Chrome browser, a MacBook Air laptop and Comcast internet service. What’s wrong?—Jane Zimmermann,
Maple Grove, Minn.
A: I was able to see all the images in the e-mail you sent me. That suggests there’s a difference between either our browsers or our internet connections.
Some possible browser problems you might have:
— Browser congestion. Clear the Chrome browser’s cache and cookies. This often helps browser performance. (For directions, see tinyurl.com/2mpus4cb).
— Outdated browser version. Try updating it or downloading a new copy (see tinyurl.com/3zw6hww8).
— Security software settings: Try briefly disabling your antivirus, then see if the missing photos appear on your screen. If so, you’ll need to set the security software to make an “exception” for the website you’re viewing.
Potential internet connection issues:
— Slow internet speed: While you have a fast cable internet connection, there are things that can slow it down, such as Comcast technical issues, internet congestion or bottlenecks in your home computer network. Check your actual internet speed (see tinyurl.com/dxxxht8) against the speed you’re paying for.
— Some website photos download more slowly than others, and sometimes you have to wait for them. Why? Website operators long ago learned not to let consumers download all the photos on a website at once. It made the website slow to appear in your browser (meaning you might get bored and look elsewhere) and it was wasteful, because most people didn’t view all the pictures.
The solution for website operators was to give top priority to downloading the pictures you first see on the website, and second priority to the photos you would see if you scrolled down the page. As a result, many of the pictures in an online catalog don’t download until you scroll down the page to look at them (website operators refer to this as “lazy loading.”) A slowed-down internet connection will make this worse.