Kearsarge Gore Farm
Sarah Hansen and Samuel Brewer, co-managers of Kearsarge Gore Farm in Warner, take a break from tending to chores in preparation for this weekend’s Maple Weekend.

 KATHLEEN BAILEY

Sam Brewer is the second generation to harvest maple from trees on the side of Mount Kearsarge.

It’s a laborious process, but his parents, Bob and Jennifer, who started Kearsarge Gore Farm in Warner in 1982, taught him a sense of stick-to-itiveness at an early age. They logged their own roads, planted gardens and “learned from the landscape,” tapping maple trees across 400 acres at first with tin buckets and later with plastic tubing.