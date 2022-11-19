Canada goose migration
Adelaide Murphy Tyrol

The musical honking of Canada geese and their V-shaped flocks streaming overhead are classic signs of autumn.

I hear the clamor of geese as they fly low over my house, preparing to land in the hayfield in our valley. Sometimes I spot the large, black-necked birds before they take off to continue their journey. Where are they coming from, I wonder, and where are they going?

Susan Shea is a naturalist, writer, and conservationist based in Vermont.