In 2015, J.Lo shared her food diary with People magazine. A typical day looked like this:
Breakfast: a smoothie with a nutritional powder and berries, yogurt, lemon juice, and 1/4 tablespoon of honey.
Lunch: kale salad with queso, pumpkin seeds, lemon juice and 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Snack: an apple.
Dinner: skinless grilled chicken breast with 1/2 cup sauteed Brussels sprouts and 1/2 cup baked yam.
Dessert! A chocolate chip cookie.
Total calories: 1,392.
“I don’t deprive myself,” she declared. One of her tricks? “I always have healthy snacks like fruit and vegetables with me.”
Keeping track of what you eat and drink day-to-day is a powerful boost to any effort to shed excess pounds or maintain a healthy weight. And you don’t have to be perfect!
According to a new study done in conjunction with researchers from the universities of Connecticut, Florida and Pennsylvania and Weight Watchers, if you track around 30% of your days over six months, you will lose about 3% of your body weight.
Keep a written record of 40% of your meals and you’ll lose around 5%. And if you log 70% of your daily food intake, you’re on track to lose 10% of your body weight.
That’s a clear demonstration of how logging your food intake reinforces your commitment to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.
