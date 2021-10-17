Don’t be afraid to keep plants; the experts can teach you the proper care.
Heidi Corson, owner of Down to Earth Garden Shop in Kingston, wants to dispel one myth about growing plants indoors in a New England winter. It’s not the cold that causes your houseplant to curl up and wither. It’s the light. “The change of time results in less light during the day,” Corson pointed out. “You go from the sun setting at 9 p.m. to the sun setting at 4 p.m. Plants go through the shock just as we do.”
Houseplants purify the air, bring the outdoors in and look good. So why don’t more homeowners keep them? Corson and Lisa Whiteneck, owner of Springlook Garden Center in Derry, have some ideas to keep the “green” growing all year round.
Whiteneck plies her trade from a roomy barn filled with locally made gifts, plant accessories, and lush greenery. Classical music played in the background as she talked plants.
The key for Whiteneck is knowing when to water. “You water twice a week in summer, once a week in winter.” The extended summer schedule is because plants dry out in the heat, she explained. But most plants should be fine with a once-a-week winter watering.
“Stick your finger in the dirt for about 2 inches,” she advised. “If it’s cold or wet, you don’t need to water.”
Succulents need even less, Whiteneck said. “I water mine once a week, but very lightly.”
For the novice
Whiteneck likes several varieties for the novice or nervous plant owner. The Peace Lily is really easy to grow and doesn’t demand a great deal of light and does fine with a weekly watering, and weekly fertilizing in summer.
Whiteneck also likes “Monstera” for newbies. “It’s beautiful, easy and very low-maintenance,” she said.
She often recommends the “coin plant,” or pilea pepperonia. “It’s fun with its coin-shaped leaves,” she noted.
Whiteneck and her staff give verbal care instructions, but also print out fact sheets based on information from the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension.
While experienced growers may be bored with spider plants and Boston ferns, she has new varieties to perk up their interest. “There are so many exciting versions of philodendron,” she said. She’s traveled to Florida and seen philodendron growing by the side of the road. “It’s crazy,” she said.
For the experienced
More experienced plant-growers might also want to take a try at the ZZ Plant or “Zanzibar,” which has a “nice textural interest” on its leaves. She’s also excited about the Prince Orange, which has a “beautiful heart-shaped leaf. At night it curls up. And it’s orange on the underside.”
But whatever your variety and skill level, Whiteneck said there’s a plant for you.
Corson opened Down to Earth Garden Shop in Kingston two years ago, taking over an abandoned general store and making it hers. The rooms wind in and out of each other, with treasures around every corner — local soap, local candles, local jams and dip mixes, and Christmas items of all makes and tastes. But Corson’s first love are the plants. She is a full-service florist and horticulturalist, with a lifetime of digging in the dirt.
The ‘air plant’
But one doesn’t always have to dig in dirt, Corson said as she led the way through her shop. For the homeowner with little time or skill, she recommends the “air plant.” Several varieties hang in a niche in her shop. They grow in glass vessels or a piece of wood. Their medium? “The air,” she said simply.
“It’s a fun way to get started, it’s a lot less maintenance, and you have more leeway with the watering.”
How much leeway? Corson shrugged. “Water it once every 10 days — or two weeks.”
“Easy” and “winter” go hand in hand, according to Corson. Most plants require a once-weekly watering, or maybe even less. ‘It depends on how warm your home is,” Corson said. “The heat can dry out a plant, and maybe you’ll need a little bit more.”
Like Whiteneck, she recommends the Peace Lily for a no-fuss plant. It can survive in low light, according to Corson, though “grow lights” are always an option. Corson recommends grow lights or plants that require less light.
It also depends on how you heat your house, she advised. If you keep it hot, you may dry out your plant, and more frequent watering is needed. If the house is too cool, they don’t like that either. “We can put a jacket on. Plants can’t,” Corson observed.
Don’t overwater
That said, the biggest mistake novice indoor plant-growers make is overwatering. This is especially true if their new plant is a gift, she said. “People will take their plant home, and not be aware if there are drainage holes in the bottom of the container,” she noted. “If there’s no drainage, the roots rot.”
The symptoms of over-and under-watering are similar, according to Corson, so frequent testing of the soil is necessary.
And you can eask the experts. Springlook Garden Center is located at 112 Island Pond Road in Derry; call 432-8600. Down To Earth is located at 167 Main St. in Kingston; call 978-590-5296.