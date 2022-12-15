A New England Midwinter Revels

Celebrate season with ‘A New England Midwinter Revels’

LEBANON — Join in a special celebration of New England, Revels and Abenaki traditions with Revels North from Friday through Sunday at the Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St.