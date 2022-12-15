Celebrate season with ‘A New England Midwinter Revels’
LEBANON — Join in a special celebration of New England, Revels and Abenaki traditions with Revels North from Friday through Sunday at the Lebanon Opera House, 51 N. Park St.
As one year ends and another begins, journey through story, song and dance that honor one of the most important things — community — as a fictional town celebrates its annual midwinter celebrations for the first time in two years.
Alongside a new family in town, you will be introduced to mysterious stories, exciting dances, lovable characters and glorious songs that regularly frequent this annual gathering.
The evening will include the Abbots Bromley Horn Dance, the Lord of the Dance, the Mummers Play and the poignant poem “The Shortest Day.”
Show times are 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $10-$25.
Info: lebanonoperahouse.org or 603-448-0400.
‘Nashville Christmas’ puts country in classics
DERRY — The Country Jamboree, a national touring cast of traditional country music revivalists, will present Christmas classics in country style with “Nashville Christmas,” which takes place at 7:30 p.m. today at LaBelle Winery’s Derry location, 14 Route 111.
With some great traditional country music sprinkled in with favorites by Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Merle Haggard and more, this show never fails to please.
The concert also features special performances by two singers named Elvis and Roy – and who knows, Old Saint Nick himself might even show up.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35.
Indulge in even more Christmas cheer with LaBelle Lights, an outdoor light show at The Links at LaBelle Winery golf course in Derry. Labelle Lights is open from 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Info: labellewinery.com or 603-672-9898.
Cooking up some Christmas Fare over an open fire
PETERBOROUGH — Christmas Fare is on the menu for the Monadnock Center’s hearth cooking day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Phoenix Mill House, 19 Grove St.
Sample traditional Christmas dishes and learn about Christmas history in New England. The Christmas Fare menu includes chicken pie, carrot soup, root vegetable hash, Pudding in Haste, molasses candy and, of course, gingerbread cookies. Guests are welcome to sample these period dishes made using historic recipes and cookware over the open fire.
The Phoenix Mill House was an overseer’s house for the textile mill that once stood at the corner of Main and Grove Streets in Peterborough. Costumed interpreters, Samuel and Nancy Prescott, share what life was like when they lived in the house with four children in the 1830s.
Hearth cooking days are open house style programs. Guests can stay for a few minutes or spend more time sampling the dishes and learning about the Prescotts and life in a mill town in the 1830s. Admission is free but donations are encouraged.
Info: monadnockcenter.org or 603-924-3235.
Songweavers, Northern Lights combine for ‘Tending the Spark’
CONCORD —The Songweavers Women’s Chorus and Northern Lights Vocal Ensemble with Director Peggo Horstmann Hodes present a winter concert, “Tending the Spark,” at 7 p.m. Friday at the South Congregational Church, 27 Pleasant St.
The concert will also feature the Songweaver Drummers, co-directed by Grace and Lindsey Schust.
Songweavers is New Hampshire’s original women’s community chorus, open without audition to women and teens. Based on the belief that everyone can sing, Songweavers is a coming-together of spirit and heart through music.
Begun more than 30 years ago by Carolyn Parrott for women who were afraid to sing, it has grown into a joyous chorus of kindred souls.
Northern Lights is a women’s vocal ensemble, with a musical goal to create a shimmer of sound through the power of harmony and the magic of many individual voices blending into one. The group aims to expand musical boundaries, to transform themselves through inspiring, meaningful songs, and to serve the larger community through sharing music.
Tickets are $15-$20. The concert also will have a livestream option with a flat rate of $15.
Info: ccmusicschool.org or 603-228-1196.
Jimmy Dunn goes for laughs with ‘Comedy Christmas’
MANCHESTER — Comedian and actor Jimmy Dunn and some friends will take over the Rex Theatre, 23 Amherst St., for a little holiday cheer at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Dunn is most recognized from the CBS sitcom, “The McCarthys,” where he co-starred as Sean McCarthy. He got his start in the comedy world performing stand-up at a bar in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where he was paid in beer and fried clams.
Since then, Dunn has gone on to perform on some of the comedy world’s biggest stages, including Montreal’s Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “CONAN” and “Comics Come Home with Denis Leary.”
This show is for ages 18-plus.
Tickets are $25.
Info: palacetheatre.org or 603-668-5588.