Muse Paint Bar — Manchester
Get in on the canvas craze at Muse Paint Bar, which even offers a special night for couples. On some nights, drinks are included, and the evening will set you back about $40 without food and drink, but on couples’ night you can paint together if you want to get cozy. And you don’t have to paint canvas, you can choose to paint on a wooden sign too. musepaintbar.com
IncrediBREW — Nashua
Make your own booze with love and ingredients from around the world. IncrediBREW has 100 percent varietal grape juice concentrates that come from California, Australia, France, Austria, Argentina and Italy. There are more than 30 varieties, including limited releases. The only trick with this date is you have to stay together long enough for the wine to ferment and come back a second time to bottle and cork the wine and label them with your own personal design. incredibrew.com
Chez Boucher — Hampton
Find out who’s the better cook with a Couple’s Cooking Class at Chez Boucher in Hampton on the last Sunday of each month. It features a special four-course gourmet meal with each course paired with a different wine. Learn some new skills and techniques and have opportunities to participate in preparing the meal. Then relax with a glass of wine and savor the flavors of the themed menu creations that you helped to prepare. chezboucher.com
Van Otis Chocolate — Manchester
Get sweets for your sweetest! Van Otis has everything for your sweet tooth, not just chocolates but their Swiss Fudge is actually world famous, not just locally loved. Van Otis Chocolates has been manufacturing handcrafted premium chocolates and other candies since 1935 so you won’t be the first to seduce your love with their chocolates, but don’t miss out on this special place. When the pandemic is over, consider taking your date on a chocolate factory tour or learn to make some tasty treats at one of their amazing classes. vanotis.com
Essence Parfumerie at Rock Ridge Farms — Meredith Falls
This one is pure alchemy! Create your own signature scent of perfume at this “Indie” perfumerie, which began as the very first of its kind in New England. This custom-built Carribean style green tin-roofed “shack” welcomes all to a uniquely whimsical property that offers a tea nook, a library of books to browse, LPs to listen to and a chance to create your “signature scent” with the help of a master perfumer known as Tamsan. essense.com/visit-us
Nestlenook Farm Resort — Jackson
Nestled in the heart of the White Mountains, Nestlenook allows couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a one-of-a-kind way, with guided tours via sleigh ride, and ice skating day or night at their three-acre Victorian Skating Park. It’s where a kiss beneath a lighted arched bridge over Emerald Lake is a postcard waiting to be sent. Take a seat in the warming hut, sit by a fire pit and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate. nestlenookfarmsleighrides.com
Hot Glass Art Center — Marlborough
Visit the Hot Glass Art Center, a state-of-the-art glassblowing studio and education center and learn a thing or two about the art of glassblowing. Like clay, glassblowing can be a sensual experience — with the smell of the fire in the furnace, the hands-on experience when the glassblower turns and forms his work, the constant motion of the glass, the colors and patterns that are added, the delicate handling of something beautiful. Create a bowl or vase, drinking glass, paperweight or an ornament. hotglassartcenter.com
Moonlight Meadery — Londonderry
Mead, if you’re unfamiliar with the drink, is a fermented beverage that is made with honey and water. At Moonlight Meadery you’ll find varying flavor experiences from an extensive award-winning menu. Take a tour and learn about the company’s history and production process before sitting down for a tasting, where you can sample from its 62 varieties of mead. Try a sample of the founder’s Je T’aime, a champagne yeast-based mead, made especially for his wedding. All other varieties use a white wine yeast and have names like Admiration, Blissful, Breathless, Caress, Desire, Destiny, Embrace, Sensual, Smitten and Seduction. moonlightmeadery.com
Soleil’s Salt Cave — Exeter
There will be no spilled salt in the room when you sleep all your worries away at Soleil’s Salt Cave in Exeter. If you have never heard of salt therapy or experienced the relaxing and healing properties of a salt room, this is something you should try as a couple. Enter a “chamber” that is warmed to about 73 degrees. You might take a nap once you start breathing in the dry salt and your airways “open up.” saltcavenh.com
Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Duck Pond — Strawbery Banke, Portsmouth
Ice skating may not be for everyone, but it’s definitely romantic! There are lots of parks and rec departments that create rinks during the winter, but we recommend a night at Labrie Family Skate at Puddle Duck Pond. After you’ve had your fun, take your date to a romantic dinner at one of Portsmouth’s many restaurants. Try a visit to Agave Mexican Bistro Dos and hang out in the piano bar. strawberybanke.org/skate