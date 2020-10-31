Common Man Inn and Spa — Plymouth
The Common Man Inn and Spa is a full-service oasis from the rigors of your work-a-day world. Whether it’s a full body massage you seek, or just a hydrafacial treat, you’ll discover several paths to relaxation and relief. They even boast chiropractic services. Featuring high-quality products as well as experienced therapists and technicians, pampering guests is what the Common Man does best. thecmaninnplymouth.com
Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa — Whitefield
The Mountain View Grand Resort has been providing guests comfort and class in a serene storybook setting since 1865. Home to the acclaimed Tower Spa, which features nearly a dozen private treatment rooms and a stellar array of services to please and pamper, you’re sure to tranquilize and revitalize mind, body, and spirit. mountainviewgrand.com
Omni Mount Washington
Resort — Bretton Woods
The 25,000-square-foot spa at Omni Mount Washington Resort provides sumptuous and spirit-soothing views of Mount Washington, the Presidential Range and Crawford Notch. For over a century, the majestic vistas and fresh mountain air have been restorative to many guests of the Omni, and are further complemented by an abundant range of signature spa treatments infused with traditional New England botanicals. omnihotels.com
Riverwalk Resort at Loon Mountain — Lincoln
The Riverwalk Resort at Loon Mountain invites you to unwind after a vigorous day of snow sports by indulging in a wealth of relaxing treatments at their prestigious day spa, Solstice North. From aromatherapy to light therapy, facials to therapeutic foot soaks — and everything in between — Solstice North’s extensive menu of therapeutics will soothe, hydrate, and exfoliate your cares away. solsticenorth.com
White Mountain Hotel and Spa — North Conway
The White Mountain Hotel and Spa is furnished with top-of-the-line facilities guaranteed to tickle every spa-lover’s fancy. Indulge yourself in a hot stone massage and refreshing facial, take a dip in their heated all-season pool, or boost your health goals in their state-of-the-art fitness center. Whatever your leisure and pleasure, the White Mountain Hotel and Spa specializes in the art of relaxation. whitemountainhotel.com
Mountain Edge Resort and Spa at Mt. Sunapee — Newbury
Mountain Edge Resort and Spa is an enchanting sanctuary, with highly trained wellness professionals ready to escort you through a journey of renewal. Boasting unique seasonal treatments which capture the unspoiled essence of the Mountain and Lakes Region, Mountain Edge Resort and Spa has made it their mission to provide profound relaxation, well-being, and bliss. mountainedgeresort.com
Christmas Farm Inn and Spa — Jackson
Set atop a breathtaking 15-acre estate, the spa at Christmas Farm Inn takes a holistic approach to well-being. Specializing in Aveda and iLike’s strictly all-natural signature skincare treatments and products — as well as a range of branded CBD spa products — guests can be certain they maintain a philosophy of ethical sustainability on the road to relaxation and rejuvenation. christmasfarminn.com
Mill Falls at the Lake —
Meredith
Mills Falls Resort on Lake Winnipesaukee is a unique medley of four timeless lakeside inns and hotels, featuring the Cascade Spa & Salon at Church Landing. Highlighting world-class restorative services for both men and women, Cascade offers luxuries such as soothing manis/pedis, tranquil aromatherapy and yoga sessions, as well as luxurious bamboo, hot stone, and deep tissue massages. millfalls.com/spa
Wentworth by the Sea —
New Castle
Commanding the isle of New Castle, Wentworth by the Sea is a masterful blend of style, serenity, and convenience. The island’s scenic beauty, coupled with therapeutic spa services specifically designed to pamper, bestows guests with the ultimate experience in rest, relaxation and rejuvenation — and ensures you’ll be a repeat customer for years to come. marriot.com
Bedford Village Inn — Bedford
The LUXE Salon and Spa at Bedford Village Inn’s 10-acre estate in Southern New Hampshire is an exceptional full service hair and nail salon. With an approach that cultivates an atmosphere of pride and excellence, LUXE offers quality health and beauty services such as facials and massages uniquely crafted to suit your mood. Luxe Salon and Spa — “where luxury meets loving care.” luxebvi.com