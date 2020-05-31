Dear Helaine and Joe:
I recently acquired what I think is an unusual table. I would love to know its approximate age and monetary value. It is constructed entirely of solid hardwoods with no veneers or metal fasteners. Thank you for any information you are able to provide.
Sincerely, R. O.
Many of us would like to look younger than we actually are, but the table in today’s question is trying very hard to look older than it actually is.
Perhaps we should get some nomenclature out of the way first. In the United States, pieces like this are called “draw leaf tables,” but in England, they are generally called “draw top tables.” This clever, space-saving device is thought to have been invented in Italy during the Renaissance, but its exact origins are unclear.
The tables have three-piece tops that are assembled in such a way that the two end sections can be pushed in under the center section to form a smaller table. But when pulled out, they create a tabletop that is twice as large.
This sort of table was popular during the second quarter of the 20th century, and the circumstance that the table in today’s question is made from solid mahogany also suggests it was probably a product of the 1920 to 1936 timeframe. We feel it was probably made pre-1936 because at that date many American furniture manufacturers started adding a “Solid Genuine Mahogany” label to products of this type.
This was also a time when furniture makers looked to the past for inspiration and felt free to incorporate design elements from earlier times. On R. O.’s table we see the “cabriole” or “S” curve legs terminating in ball and claw feet that are often associated with the Chippendale period of furniture, which began in the mid- 1700s.
Under the apron, which is the plain mahogany panel below the table’s top, are the leg’s so-called “knees” and these are decorated with machine scrolled leaf carvings. R. O. should note how smooth the inside of the leg is on the surface that cannot be readily seen. On a period Chippendale piece, the unseen surface would in all likelihood not have been so carefully finished.
The monetary worth of the table really depends on the part of the country in which it is being offered for sale. In large metropolitan areas in the Northeast and elsewhere, this is just “brown furniture,” which is out of fashion. It is also a dining table with no matching chairs, and this too is a detriment. In these areas the value is in the $175 to $225 range.
However, away from these metropolitan areas, the table is seen as a useful space-saving device that has some style and versatility. In these locales, the retail monetary value would be nearly double the amount previously mentioned.
