D o you remember what you were doing in the 10th grade?
Tenth-grader Vick Mahindru’s growing resume is enough to make people twice his age positively green with envy — if they haven’t already turned beet-red thinking about their own misspent teen years.
Mahindru, a sophomore at Manchester’s West High School, is determined to make the most of what a small school and a small city have to offer. He’s signed up for extracurriculars from health careers club to the JROTC, counts English and biology as his favorite subjects and landed a competitive internship at the SEE Science Center last fall.
His drive and curiosity, he said, come from his family.
“My family has definitely inspired me,” Mahindru said during a winter interview after school. In particular, he said, he admires his grandfather’s achievement in the Indian army.
Mahindru said he hopes he too can excel in his chosen field. He’s just got to find it first.
To that end, Mahindru is doing plenty of exploring. “I want to expose myself to all the activities there are so I can gain more knowledge,” he said.
He loves math and science, the way there’s always a new concept to learn, and feels pretty sure he will end up in engineering, medicine, “or something to do with the tech industry,” Mahindru said.
He’s in a club devoted to learning about health careers, and joined West High’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps just last month. And he enjoys learning about history, from the World Wars to the way different waves of immigrants have shaped Manchester, because those lessons give him new ways to think about the present.
“The more you find in your community, the more you can learn from it,” Mahindru said. “The more I join activities and extracurriculars the more I can learn about what I want to be.”
Museum internship
Last fall, he landed an internship at the SEE Science Center in the Millyard, learning about how museums design and evaluate exhibits.
In a sense, said center director Shana Hawrlychak, interns like Mahindru are learning how to learn from museum visitors. Mahindru worked with the science center’s exhibit-development staff. With a team, he made prototypes and mock-ups, helped plan activities and experiments, and researched the science concepts the exhibits would teach.
Museum staffers trained him in research observation and interviewing, social-science techniques they use to learn how visitors are experiencing the center and how to improve on exhibits.
The program takes a lot of time with staff, Hawrylchak said, so the center can really only take on one intern at a time. Mahindru was just the second.
The internship was created in 2020, with an eye toward giving students of color who are interested in science or education an entrée into the competitive world of museums. The interns are paid, Hawrlychak said, to make sure students won’t be shut out just because they need to be making money.
“It was important for us to look at the barriers that are causing our industry to lack diversity,” she said, explaining that the internship came out of a critical self-examination after the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minnesota. She hoped diversifying the museum workforce — not just at the SEE Science Center, but across the industry — will help museums work more effectively with families of color.
Mahindru said the work was rewarding. He helped with activities to teach about greenhouse gas emissions, sustainable building and a public art project.
The process of developing an activity was rewarding, he said.
“I loved seeing how it came from a very basic project to a very impressive and excellent one.”
But perhaps even better was working with the children and families who came into the science center, and with a group of people passionate about their jobs.
“Every day when I would come into the SEE Science Center I would be really excited about my job,” he said. That sense of learning at work isn’t something a lot of his friends are finding with jobs.
Mahindru said he is going to keep volunteering at the science center — and will keep experimenting, trying out everything his school and his city have to offer.
“I really want to make the most of my high school years.”