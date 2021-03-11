Nathan Smith readily admits that the process of maple sugaring appeals to the small boy still inside him.
“You get to tramp around in the mud, and you get to work with a large, controlled fire,” said Smith, who runs a sugar house in Gilford. “You get to eat this stuff that comes out of a tree, and when you boil it, it tastes delicious!”
Over in Hillsborough, the spring season draws together the Hunt family’s extended relatives and friends — including the fire’s “stoker-in-chief” — for a time-honored tradition.
It’s a sweet labor of love across the Granite State, though things will look a little different this year. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association not to sponsor the usual Maple Weekend in mid-March.
Instead, the association is promoting the several-week “Maple Month” to highlight available products and give more time and space to visit participating locations.
Generations at a time
Smith said he’s been involved in the maple sugaring process one way or the other for 75 years.
“My father was already doing it when I was born,” he said.
Smith was in the sap house as soon as he could walk. His earliest chores included checking the tin buckets attached to maple trees. He helped with canning syrup, pouring it into metal containers, and as a teenager was allowed to operate the boiler. He took over the entire Gilford operation when he was 28. It’s located at 15 Smith Farm Road.
For most New Englanders, spring doesn’t begin until April, but for maple producers, it begins as soon as the sap starts to flow.
February was a good month, with about normal temperatures for the warm days and cool nights needed to make sap run. Still, last summer wasn’t a good one for maple production because of the low rainfall.
In just one early test run, the sap was only 1.5% sugar.
“If we have only that percent sugar, we have to bring in and boil twice as much,” he said “That’s more water, more firewood (or) more oil for those who don’t use wood.”
Still, he’s hoping for the best as the season gets into full swing.
In his dad’s day, metal buckets hanging off taps bored into trees was about as technical as it got. When Smith took over, the tubing process was just coming in to use. Gradually the buckets were phased out, replaced by a vacuum system.
“It doubled our production,” Smith said.
The vacuum system pumps the sap directly to the sugar house.
“You flip a switch and the sap comes to you. You’re not waist-deep in the snow,” he said.
As he looks back at a lifetime with the sweet stuff, Smith has begun to question some of the advances. While he’s grateful for the production value, he worries that tech might turn back on itself at some point.
“How much sugar can you get out of these trees, and not hurt the trees?” he said.
It’s a question for the next generation, and Smith has a next generation coming up — and one after that.
His two children love the work and come over and help, often until midnight, after their full-time jobs. His grandchildren are also interested, especially the 11-year-old.
“In a few years, we’ll find out if they’re quite so ‘nuts’ about it,” Smith said.
But if those children stay in the maple business, they’ll be tapping the same trees their great-grandfather did.
Like his own father, Smith will be boiling his way through the month of March.
While there’s no formal Maple Weekend planned, he said, “If (visitors) show up, we won’t turn them away.”
Preserving their heritage
Charles Hunt of Hillsboro has been making maple syrup since he married his wife, Teresa, in the 1970s.
Her family, the Cranes, has a 100-year history of dairy farming and maple production in the area. Theresa’s grandfather, Perley Crane, started the sap-gathering operation in nearby Washington in 1913, and she recalls there were about 2,800 taps, all with buckets, when she was growing up. They relied on the help of two steers to help gather the sap.
“I think their names were Stars and Stripes,” she said.
The Hunts still tap the same trees Perley did and they truck in the sap to their Hillsborough sugar house at 28 Gleason Falls Road.
They installed plastic tubing to conduct the sap to the sap house. While the notion of tapping trees the old-fashioned way may be nostalgic and romantic, Charles doesn’t miss it.
“We had to trudge through the snow with buckets, or try to coax a team of steers through deep snow,” he said. “I love making maple syrup; I hate carrying it.”
Part of the appeal, he added, is “getting something for nothing.”
“It’s right there in nature,” added his son, Charles Jr., who grew up in the syrup-making business and now owns the family land. “You take something that’s naturally occurring, and make something out of it.”
But it’s still a lot of work.
“If you don’t love sugaring, you’re not going to do it. It’s a labor of love,” the elder Charles said.
When they’re boiling, family, extended family and friends all lend a hand. Guy Eaton, Teresa’s brother-in-law, is the “stoker in chief,” making sure the wood-fired boiler stays hot.
The Hunts expect to be boiling every day in March, and they expect their share of visitors, though they expect to limit the number of people allowed in the sugar house at 28 Gleason Falls Road, Hillsboro, at one time. Masks, hand sanitizer and social distancing are key.
If it’s too tight inside, Charles Jr. said, they’ll bring the free samples outside. The family makes liquid maple syrup, in an array of sizes, along with maple candy, maple cream, and dry maple sugar for coffee or cooking.
The youngest member of the team, Charles Jr.’s son Brayden, is already an entrepreneur. The 11-year-old runs the maple cotton candy arm of the business, doing all the work from his own recipe. He will be selling his cotton candy for $4 per package, with a portion to be donated to Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth.
“It’s cool to have another product to sell,” he said.
The Hunt clan is hoping for a harvest of at least 800 gallons, and Eaton thinks it’s going to be a good year for maple.
“We’ve had more snow than normal, and that can extend the season,” he explained.