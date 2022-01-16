DO YOU FEEL THE BEAT? Sing in the shower? Dance around your kitchen to the song on the radio?
Music is fun, and maybe something you didn’t know — healthy for you.
Brain and mental health are often cited as reasons to learn a musical instrument. Physical health and social interaction are other benefits to taking up the art form.
Singing is known to relieve stress, improve lung function and can enhance memory.
During the pandemic, many Granite Staters either picked up their old instruments or decided to learn how to play a new one.
Benjamin Cleaves is a 46-year-old Dover resident who moved to New Hampshire during the pandemic. He plays the clarinet and studies at Portsmouth Music & Arts Center on Islington Street in Portsmouth.
“It’s a wind instrument, which is kind of a terrifying thing to do in COVID,” Cleaves said. “They’ve really been following the science, like actively following science … It’s worked really well.”
Cleaves said he plans to continue playing in the new year because it is enjoyable for him to participate in the New Horizons Band at PMAC, which people of any skill level can participate in.
He even has some goals to expand his own horizons.
“In 2022, I really want to branch out further and play with people more. I want to try jazz and something more improvisational,” Cleaves said.
Russ Grazier, chief executive officer and co-founder of PMAC, said they believe that “your best is good enough.”
They want adults to connect with each other from day one.
“It doesn’t matter what instrument you want to learn or if you want to sing. We have something for everyone,” Grazier said.
PMAC has in-person and remote options. The school has free music and art lessons Jan. 24 to 28.
Grazier said people have been picking up their old band instruments during the pandemic and there has been an uptick in interest in learning guitar.
Guitars, drums and ukuleles
At Northern Lights Music on Main Street in Littleton, Marjorie and Dan Salomon have been selling guitars for 43 years.
Marjorie Salomon said since the pandemic began, they have been shipping acoustic guitars across the country.
“I’m personally puzzling and playing guitar,” she said. “Everyone is finding their hobbies and playing guitar.”
For Melissa Coppola, 41, of Nashua, drums are her thing.
Coppola left her job at BAE in November of 2019 to focus on opening a yoga studio. In her spare time, she raps and takes drumming lessons at North Main Music on Charron Avenue in Nashua.
Coppola said she and her boyfriend have drums set up in the living room at home.
“So anytime anyone comes over, they’ll sit down and play,” Coppola said. “The play is encouraged.”
Terry Atwood, 62, of Dunstable, Mass., and Julie Rutkowski, 65, of Nashua, said they have found joy in taking lessons at North Main Music.
Atwood played the flute and clarinet in middle school. As an adult, she got married and had three children, but she always thought about playing again.
In August, Atwood searched for the easiest musical instrument to play on Google and came up with the ukulele. She has really enjoyed reconnecting with the art of making music, although she admits it’s more difficult than she remembered.
“My kids say, ‘Mom, you’re so much better at that than you were in the beginning,’” Atwood said.
Atwood hopes her grandchildren will grow up appreciating music. She reports that her 2-year-old granddaughter Annie already has her own ukulele.
“It’s fun. It’s cute. I think she’ll pick up on some of it,” Atwood said.
Finding the courage to sing
Rutkowski said part of gracefully aging is that the only critic is yourself, so it’s freeing to know you can just have fun.
Rutkowski said she has lived in Nashua for seven years and passed by North Main Music numerous times knowing she would love to be able to learn to sing before she inquired about lessons two years ago.
“One day I got brave, and I went in and asked if they have classes for adults,” Rutkowski said.
They do, and Rutkowski said learning to sing got her through the grief of losing her youngest sister, Nicole, at the age of 51.
“When I sing, I think of her,” Rutkowski said.
Practice, practice, practice
Mike McAdam, school director at North Main Music, said they do have a lot of empty nesters and retirees who take classes. There are physical benefits, mental benefits and emotional benefits to taking lessons as an adult, he said.
Approximately 30 percent of the school’s students are adults.
McAdam said the biggest challenge successful and intelligent adults have with learning music is that they sometimes expect it to be easy.
“You have to sort of surrender and understand you’re a complete beginner with this,” McAdam said.
McAdam said they offer in-person and online lessons.
John Heath, owner of Heath’s Piano Studio on Woodbury Avenue in Portsmouth, works with people between the ages of 7 and 83. He said everyone can learn a musical instrument.
With the piano, Heath starts newcomers with simple music.
“If you put the practice in, I would say everyone can progress,” Heath said.
Heath, whose first love is jazz piano, said there are physical and mental benefits to the instrument.
“Every sense in your brain is operating at the same time,” Heath said.
Heath offers classes in-person and online.