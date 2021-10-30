N ot all fairy tales come from far, far away. Genuine fairy tales — ones with scary monsters and teleporting wizards — exist right here in the Granite State.
Last year, students at Wentworth Elementary School in Wentworth — about 65 students in kindergarten through eighth grade — collaboratively wrote a book called “Pulling Down the Moon,” which is available through Amazon’s publishing program, Kindle Direct Publishing.
The story centers on a couple who desperately want a family, and the night when a fateful choice is made.
The fairy tale, about what happens when you wish on a star, is filled with magic, sorcery, mystery, dozens of kids with very special talents, and a lot of adventures, but it’s also full of love and family.
The idea for the book was hatched by the school’s former administrative assistant, Morgan Currier. Last year, Currier, who wrote the school’s newsletter, was looking for new things for the students to do, since many normal group activities were canceled because of the pandemic.
“I always was trying to find different things to do with writing that the kids could be involved in,” says Currier.
On Feb. 26, National Tell a Fairy Tale Day, a concept was born. Since Currier has a background as a writer, she thought it might be fun for the students to collaboratively write an original fairy tale, and include each chapter or section in the newsletter over a number of weeks.
She talked it over with the school’s principal, Melanie McCoy, who was enthusiastic about the plan.
“She said, ‘Yeah, absolutely. Go for it. It sounds like fun.’ All the teachers were on board. They thought it was a great idea,” says Currier.
McCoy and Currier decided that since the school is small, grades would pair up to develop different parts of the story, such as plot, characters, setting and conclusion.
“Each classroom would develop a portion of the story, and then I’d do the writing. At the end, we’d make sure all of the kids have a copy of the story.”
She envisioned it running across a few pages, but it took on a life of its own as the students began brainstorming.
“It was very, very, like, not fun, it was very, very, very fun. We were learning, like, thinking, but we’re also hanging out,” says Andy, who is in the fourth grade.
Seventh-grader Simeon Crane, who likes to read graphic novels, liked seeing how the whole school was involved.
“Miss Currier, she used all our ideas. One of my favorite things is all the kids got to participate,” Simeon says.
The project builds
Using the fairy tale “Little Red Riding Hood,” as an example, Currier taught students about what makes a good story: how to create a plot twist, how to develop characters and how to create an ending.
She worked with the students for about 30 to 45 minutes each week, asking along the way if they were happy with drafts or if they wanted to make some changes. Decisions were made through class votes.
Kindergartners and first-graders kicked it off by creating the main characters and the setting, which begins with 72 children showing up unannounced at the door of the main characters, Mr. and Mrs. Wentworth.
Second-graders developed the conflict based off of “Little Red Riding Hood.”
“We talked about different conflicts — small conflict versus big conflict — and how that makes the story interesting,” says Currier.
Third and fourth graders developed the plot.
“They actually came up with multiple plot twists,” Currier says.
Children in the fifth and sixth grades developed a resolution to the story, while students in the seventh and eighth grades tackled the ending.
Each week, Currier took notes on what the students told her, and began to write the tale.
And the story grew, and grew and grew.
In “Pulling Down the Moon,” all 72 of the young characters were much wiser than their years, and all had some extra-special talents. Some could melt snow with their hands, others could move at lightning speeds. One girl could move things just by singing, while another could turn into a cat at a moment’s notice.
Fourth-grade student Madison Bean, who likes to read books that have ogres in them, said it was “fun to think about kids that had special powers.”
“A really good book I’m reading is called ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities,’” she adds.
It soon became apparent that the work of these 65 or so students would result in more than just an essay.
“I thought it would be a couple pages. Kindergarten through (grade) one, I think I was at 1,200 words,” Currier says. “Then second grade was almost 2,000 words. And then (for grades) three and four, I ended up having to tell (that section of the story) in two or three weeks in the newsletter, because it was so long.
The upper grades were similar.
“The older kids were the ones that were doing a lot more in depth and detail,” Currier adds.
Before they knew what happened, “Pulling Down the Moon” became a full-fledged book, with 12 chapters — “just this amazing, adventurous fairy tale,” she says.
A self-published author, Currier published the book through her company, Hog City Books, and Kindle Direct. The school’s colors — blue and gold — were used for the cover. Some copies were donated to the town library.
Currier says profits from the book helped fund a writing program at the school.
“Pulling Down the Moon” came out just in time for students to take it home at the end of last school year.
Third-grader Reagan Carlson’s favorite part of the project was “reading it.”
“I have a version at my house,” she says.
Sixth-grade student Haddie Crane, who worked on the conclusion, said her favorite character is Warren, a villain in the story.
“We just had a lot of fun making the book. Then after, me and my mom read it,” Haddie says.
Writing “Pulling Down the Moon” was an adventure for Currier, too, because she had never collaborated with others on a story before.
But the children’s enthusiastic response and effort makes her proud.
For third-grade student Aubree Charache, who helped draw pictures of some of the creatures, the creative process made a lasting impression.
“It was really fun to imagine them (the characters) in my head,” Charache said.
Plus, having her ideas published feels a little “like being famous.”