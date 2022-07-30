WOLFEBORO
B oatbuilding made Bath, Maine, world famous, and on a much smaller scale it could be doing the same for Wolfeboro, thanks to the New Hampshire Boat Museum.
The museum was founded in 1992 in hopes of spurring appreciation for the boating heritage of the fresh waterways of the Granite State, and that includes lending a hand for those who want to build their own boats.
Among its core programs, the museum offers wooden-boatbuilding classes for adults, families, and youth. The next group of classes runs from Aug. 1-12, when kids age 12 and older can choose to work on a two-person canoe, a one-person canoe or a Bevin’s skiff.
Last month, the museum offered an adult and family boatbuilding session in which people had the option of building canoe, kayak, dinghy or paddleboard.
The work, done in about 60 hours total, was intense and “the most rewarding, amazing thing I’ve done,” said Michael Shipe. A retiree from North Conway, Shipe and his partner Julie Davis were working on a canoe they planned to name “Amore.”
“I’ve always wanted to build a boat,” said Shipe, adding he enjoyed the immersive, hands-on program. He joked that he and Davis “went from nothing to do (that) week to having a full-time job building a boat.”
They got into the program by pure luck.
“We go to a café (the Stairway Café in North Conway) and the owner (Cathy Newcomb) mentioned to me that she’ll be off for a week to build a boat,” Shipe said.”
Intrigued, Shipe and Davis contacted the museum, and the next thing they knew, they were building a canoe.
“It’s just a ton of sanding,” Davis said from inside all the sawdust.
About 60 feet away, Newcomb, with help from museum volunteers Chris Lane and Tom Sachs, installed the seat in her one-person kayak — the “Honey Kara,” combining the names of her granddaughter and daughter.
A Wolfeboro resident and avid kayaker, Newcomb, who has operated the Stairway Café for 16 years, was nearly finished constructing her own craft. Only an exterior staining remained to be done.
She considered herself fortunate to be in the boat-building program.
“I’ve been trying to get into this class for years,” she said. “I love it. This is my vacation.”
Newcomb hopes to return next summer as a volunteer.
There are nearly two dozen volunteers in the program, said Tom Mechachonis, the boatbuilding director.
A native of Windsor, Conn., who has lived in southern New Hampshire since the late 1970s and moved to Wolfeboro in 2004, Mechachonis was at first an improbable head of the boatbuilding program.
A retired regional executive for an information-technology company, Mechachonis said that when he took the post — a year after being recruited into the boat museum’s leadership in 2013 — he had “no experience whatsoever” in building boats.
But he always liked working with his hands, and having learned a lot from his predecessor he now dispenses advice to other builders.
The builders in the classes won’t necessarily go on to become professional boatwrights, he said, but the program “might whet the appetite” of someone who will.
Based on her experience this year, Davis, who is originally from Australia, said she will be back next year.
“I’ll make a sailboat,” she said. She plans to come back every year until she’s built each of the museum’s boat kits.
In a good way, said Shipe, “We’re going to haunt Tom.”
With the price of building materials going up in the last couple of years, it’s not an inexpensive endeavor. In addition to the registration fee of $50 for museum members and $75 for non-members, the cost of materials for the July program ranged from $895 for the two-person canoe to $1,630 for the Optimist sailboat dinghy. Scholarships were available.
For more information, go to nhbm.org/boat-building.