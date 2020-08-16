Welcome to ... the basement. Castle in the Clouds is opening up its lower level to visitors this weekend, with four chances to see the inner workings of this historic country estate in Moultonborough.
The public will get a peek at what was state of the art in the first half of the 20th century — unique features that range from ammonia-brine refrigeration to central vacuum systems.
The 45-minute guided tour will be offered at 11 a.m. and noon, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Castle in the Clouds was by built by Tom and Olive Plant in 1913-14, who dubbed it Lucknow. The property spanned 6,300 acres and featured a 16-room Arts and Crafts mansion, stable and six-car garage, two gatehouses, a greenhouse, a golf course and tennis court, a boathouse on Lake Winnipesaukee, and miles of carriage and bridle trials.
These tours, though, highlight ultra-modern appliances and amenities as well as the lives of the servants who helped run and manage the estate in the 1910s and 1920s.
Tickets to the basement tours need to be purchased in person on the day of the tour, either a bundle with tickets to tour the main house or as a stand-a-lone tour.
The regular entry along the historic estate road is closed to vehicles, but accessible to the public as a hiking trail. Enter the property through the Ossipee Park Road entrance. For more details, call 476-5900 or visit castleintheclouds.org.