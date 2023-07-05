Barenaked Ladies make a tour stop in Gilford
GILFORD — Pinch me! Tickets are still available for Barenaked Ladies’ “Last Summer on Earth 2023” tour, with Five for Fighting and Del Amitri, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bank of NH Pavilion.
The group has sold 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as “If I Had $1,000,000,” “One Week,” “Pinch Me” and “The Big Bang Theory Theme.”
BNL has hosted a cruise (“Ships and Dips”), had its own ice cream flavor, won eight Juno Awards in Canada, and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2018.
“Detour de Force,” released in 2021, is Barenaked Ladies’ 16th studio album, the latest in the Toronto quartet’s 33-year history.
Tickets start at $29.
Info: banknhpavilion.com or 603-293-4700.
Keep NH Brewing Festival returns for eighth year
CONCORD — The eighth annual Keep NH Brewing Festival returns on Saturday, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Everett Arena Waterfront Park.
This signature beer festival features one of the largest gatherings of New Hampshire craft breweries and craft beers on tap in the Granite State. More than 50 breweries will take part in the event, with 120-plus craft beers on tap.
The festival will take place rain or shine.
General admission is $50-$55. Designated driver cost is $20.
This is a strictly 21-plus event. No children or pets are allowed.
Info: nhbrewers.org.
ABBA fans won’t want to miss Dancing Dream tribute
LACONIA — Dancing Dream: The Tribute to ABBA will perform two shows, at 4 and 8:30 p.m., Saturday at the Lakeport Opera House, 781 Union Ave.
Dancing Dream pays tribute to the legendary Swedish group. Each show includes some of ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Fernando” and many more.
The New York City-based touring act, founded by two European singers in 2009, will take audiences on a nostalgic trip back to the glitz and glamour of the ’70s with beautiful harmonies, elaborate costumes and exciting choreography.
Tickets are $55-$65.
Info: lakeportopera.com or 603-519-7506.
Opera North’s Summerfest opens with circus show
CORNISH — Opera North’s Summerfest begins Friday with “Cavalcade of Stars and Arias,” a circus parade of acrobats and artists, at the Blow-Me-Down Farm at the Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park, 139 Saint-Gaudens Road.
This is Opera North’s signature circus-opera mashup of arias and aerialists.
Show times are Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.
Performances run through July 30.
Tickets start at $30.
Summerfest continues in July with Bizet’s “Carmen” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel,” and in August with “Jazz on a Sunday Afternoon.”
Info: lebanonoperahouse.org or 603-448-0400.
‘Guys and Dolls’ concludes at New London Barn Playhouse
NEW LONDON — Are you feeling lucky? Roll the dice and experience the dazzling world of love, chance and gambling as the New London Barn Playhouse presents “Guys and Dolls.”
This is the last weekend to see the show. Times are Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 5 p.m.
This beloved award-winning romantic comedy will transport audiences to the gritty streets of 1950s New York City, filled with high-stakes gamblers and sassy showgirls.
“Guys and Dolls” is based on the colorful world and characters of Damon Runyon. The story follows couples Nathan Detroit, Miss Adelaide and Sarah Brown and Sky Masterson as they navigate through the trials of love, and gambling.
The show opened on Broadway in 1950 and has been revived countless times since.
Tickets start at $22.
Info: nlbarn.org or 603-526-6710.