Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country is gearing up for an expanded adaptive snowshoe and winter hiking program this season thanks to a $15,000 grant from the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
“This activity will allow our participants and volunteers to get outside in the woods and stay active during the winter season in a safe, socially-distanced way,” ASPNC Program Manager Nate Hanson said in a news release.
ASPNC’s mission is to offer safe, adaptive sports and outdoor recreation opportunities to people with disabilities.
“We really appreciate the support from the Tillotson Fund and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.” ASPNC Executive Director Thomas Shovlin said in the news release.
“This investment has allowed ASPNC to add 20 pairs of snowshoes and microspikes to our program, and most importantly, allowed us to expand the number of days we can offer this program.”
The grant also covered the purchase of a new TrailRider, a specialized piece of equipment that ASPNC uses to offer year-round hiking experiences to people who use a power wheelchair or have significant mobility challenges.
Other partners who helped make this program happen for ASPNC include TSL Snowshoes and REI North Conway.
According to the news release, ASPNC will be offering winter hiking and snowshoeing programs three to four times per week. Registration for participants who have disabilities can be completed at www.adaptivesportspartners.org or call the office at 603-823-5232.
ASPNC is also offering a limited alpine skiing and snowboarding program seven days a week at Cannon Mountain and Nordic skiing opportunities at Franconia Inn and Ski Hearth.
Anyone who would like to participate or volunteer can contact Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country at 603-823-5232 or email info@adaptivesportspartners.org.