MEREDITH – After 25 years of trying, Andy Mack Jr. finally caught a fish that got him onto the leader board at the Great Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby.
But the broadcast engineer from Londonderry, who has fished on Lake Winnipesaukee for even longer than he’s been participating in the Derby, said the event, the 44{sup}th{/sup} iteration of which took place on Saturday and Sunday, was decidedly different because of unseasonable weather.
“We’ve had some open water on Meredith Bay” on upper Lake Winnipesaukee during previous derbies, he said, “but we’ve never seen a year with no bob houses out there. It just feels strange.”
Most years, the ice on Meredith Bay is more than a foot thick and filled to capacity with hundreds of bob houses, snowmobiles, ATVs and fisherfolk.
This year, however, the ice never set up well, and although there were a handful of fishermen on it Sunday, they were fishing in mid-40 degree temperatures, under blue skies, and with just the equipment they could pull in a small sled.
A fisherman who does a variety of fishing year-round, Mack is particularly partial to angling in the Lakes region.
The 20 1/4 inch-long rainbow trout that he caught Saturday on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough weighed 3.53 pounds and was “probably the biggest rainbow that I’ve ever caught.”
The fish was the third largest of its species caught Saturday, earning it a position on the Derby’s leader board until it was supplanted by an even larger trout.
Ice fishermen sometimes use electronic fish-finders and underwater cameras to hunt their prey, but Mack said he went old school on Saturday, using a shiner and live bait.
“We’ve had a lot of brutally cold derbies and I think the fish bite better with the clouds,” said Mack, although Sunday’s weather was delightful, even if it was disconcerting.
“We were catching fish, we were having fun” Mack said of he and his friends’ experience this weekend, but “this” – the condition of Meredith Bay – “is not normal. I miss the bob house city on Meredith Bay.”
As a frequent fisherman on Lake Winnipesaukee, he said he can absolutely tell” how conditions on the Big Lake have changed monthly, year to year.
“The lake is fishing differently,” he said, “and requires different strategies.”
Asked about the increased use of technology to catch fish, Mack said the technology was useful to a point, “but you still have to catch the fish.”
In addition to attracting fishermen from all over the state and country, the Derby brings out non-fishermen, who can buy tickets that allow them to win cash prizes.
In that group were Maureen and Howie Allgaeir of Moultonborough, and their daughter Ericka Dogherty of Tewksbury, Mass., her husband Joe, their kids Danika, JoeJoe, Emmie and 14-year old Yorkie, Lilly.
“We’re here every year just to support the Derby,” said Howie, noting that the Meredith Rotary invests all the money raised by the Derby into the community, more than $2.6 million and counting.
The winner of the 2023 grand prize was Charlie Buhrman of Enfield, who, because he was uncertain whether he would win and because he wanted to get ready for the Super Bowl later Sunday, asked his cousin Van Buhrman, to be present in his stead, Van Buhrman said.
On Saturday, Buhrman, who was fishing with his uncle, also named Charles, and with Charles’ sons Van and Wyatt, who live in Center Harbor, were fishing on Squam Lake when Charlie the younger snagged what proved to be the largest white perch of the Derby.
His name then went into a bag along with the fishermen who caught the six largest other species in the Derby and it was drawn from the bag by Bill Golden, the 2023 Derby Committee chairman.
“He’s sitting on the couch (in Center Harbor) watching the Super Bowl” pregame shows, said Van Buhrman, a student at the New Hampton School, while Wyatt attends Inter-lakes High School. “He said to call him if he won anything.”
The Buhrman brothers said Charlie’s win will allow him to “pay off his boat,” a used Boston Whaler that he recently purchased.