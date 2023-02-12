Lake Waukewan
Fishermen on Lake Waukewan on Sunday during the 44th Great Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

MEREDITH – After 25 years of trying, Andy Mack Jr. finally caught a fish that got him onto the leader board at the Great Meredith Rotary Fishing Derby.

But the broadcast engineer from Londonderry, who has fished on Lake Winnipesaukee for even longer than he’s been participating in the Derby, said the event, the 44{sup}th{/sup} iteration of which took place on Saturday and Sunday, was decidedly different because of unseasonable weather.