A burst of growth in State Forest Nursery sales may be a result of people’s focus on landscaping and gardening during the pandemic.
Sales increased 15 percent in 2020, with more than two-thirds of orders totaling $100 or less, reflecting smaller, consumer-level purchases, according to the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands.
The division has begun mailing its 2021 State Forest Nursery seedling catalog.
“Due to an expected increased demand resulting from renewed interest in outdoor activity, the nursery encourages foresters, landscapers, homeowners and others looking forward to planting trees and conservation shrubs in the spring to place their orders as soon as possible,” state officials said in a news release.
Fifty species are available, including several varieties of fir, spruce, pine, cedar, oak and maple as well as black walnut, more than two dozen conservation shrub seedlings and others. Seedlings are sold as bare-root stock, not in pots, and are packaged in sets of 10, 25, 100 or more, depending on the species ordered.
According to the news release, stock typically ships in mid-April to mid-May.
Specialty packages of 25 seedlings, five each of five species, are also available. They include a Christmas tree sampler, songbird/wildlife package, screen/windbreak package, dogwood package and more.
“All seedlings are grown onsite, from seed, on the State Forest Nursery’s 16 acres of irrigated, outdoor seedbeds in Boscawen,” the news release states. “The nursery, founded in 1910 and located on an 880-acre state forest, also has 20 acres of seed orchards and testing areas.”
More than 95% of the seed planted at the nursery comes from local sources, ensuring that seedlings are well-adapted to the New Hampshire climate; two-thirds of the species sold are native to New Hampshire.
To download the 2021 New Hampshire State Forest Nursery catalog, visit nh.gov/nhnursery.
Established in 1910, the State Forest Nursery’s mission is to grow and distribute quality, bare-root seedlings for forestry, conservation and education purposes. The nursery facility and program are administered by the Division of Forests and Lands, which is part of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. For more information, visit nhdfl.org.