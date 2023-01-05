230108-lif-robin

Berries are important American robins.

 Adelaide Murphy Tyrol/Northern Woodlands

One January day, my husband and I set off on a walk around our neighborhood. The temperature was a bone-chilling negative 19 degrees, and although we worked to get our blood pumping, our fingers and toes eventually revolted.

As we turned back toward the warmth of home, I spotted a flock of birds bouncing through the branches of a sumac. When I looked more closely, I was shocked to see that the birds were American robins.

